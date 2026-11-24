A 21-year-old apprentice at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard has been accused of espionage after allegedly recording around 90 videos of sensitive installations inside the facility and communicating with suspected Pakistani intelligence operatives. The accused, identified as Bunty Ramprakash Meena, was arrested by Mumbai Police last week, PTI reported. Police made the allegations before a local court on Monday while seeking an extension of his custody to investigate his contacts, communications and the possible involvement of others in the suspected espionage network.

ALSO READ: Forget Blood Tests, Breathalysers: Mumbai’s Anti-Drug Van Detects Drug Use Through Saliva, Nabs 12 How The Accused Allegedly Came In Contact With Pakistani Operatives According to the police remand application, Meena came in contact with users of an Instagram account named 'nattuu3' and a WhatsApp number suspected to be operated by Pakistani intelligence operatives. He allegedly participated in group calls with these individuals.

Investigators suspect that some of the people communicating with him posed as employees of ship-maintenance companies. They allegedly sought information about naval vessels arriving at the Mumbai dockyard, which serves as a repair and shipbuilding facility for the Indian Navy.

Police Probe 90 Videos, Financial Transactions According to the police, the complainant had found 90 videos of sensitive sites in the Naval Dockyard in Meena's possession. The police are now analysing his online activity and trying to ascertain if any of the footage or any other information was transferred to the purported agents.

The probe is also looking into possible financial exchanges, the identities of the other people in the group phone calls and whether anyone else assisted the accused in acquiring sensitive information. ALSO READ: Why Was Shah Rukh Khan Banned At Wankhede? Recalling Superstar's Heated Clash With Security, Cricket Officials Case Registered Under BNS, Official Secrets Act Meena, a resident of Badhwar Park in Mumbai's Colaba area, has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act and the Information Technology Act. His arrest came after Mumbai Police began investigating the alleged circulation of sensitive photographs and videos of naval facilities on social media. The police are yet to establish the full extent of the suspected network and the identities of those allegedly communicating with him.