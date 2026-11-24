It was in May 2012 when Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials slapped a 5-year-ban on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This happened after a heated argument between SRK and security staff following an IPL match between his team, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
SRK's Wankhede controversy explained
On May 16, 2012, after KKR defeated Mumbai Indians, an altercation broke out inside the stadium involving Khan, security personnel and MCA officials.
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The MCA accused Khan of misbehaving with security, attempting to enter the ground without proper accreditation and acting improperly. The MCA even accused Khan to be intoxicated at the time of altercation.
Shah Rukh Khan, in his defense, Khan denied being drunk and stated he lost his temper because his children were with him and felt they were mistreated. He stated that a guard used an offensive word that he perceived as abusive.
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However, the ban was lifted in August 2015—about three years after it was imposed.
Why was SRK's ban in Wankhede lifted in 3 years?
The five-year ban, imposed by then MCA president Vilasrao Deshmukh, reportedly included a provision for relaxation after three years. Media reports suggested that SRK had approached Sharad Pawar to get the ban revoked.
Meanwhile, the MCA decided not to challenge the BCCI's life ban on Mumbai cricketer Ankeet Chavan over the IPL 2013 spot-fixing scandal, despite a Delhi court dropping criminal charges against him.
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Following the decision, Khan publicly thanked the MCA for its 'graciousness'.
FAQs
How much of KKR does Shah Rukh Khan own?
Shah Rukh Khan owns 55% of the franchise through Red Chillies Entertainment. The remaining 45% has historically been held by the Mehta Group.
How many IPL titles has KKR won under SRK's ownership?
KKR has won three Indian Premier League championships: in 2012, 2014 and 2024. They also finished as runners-up in 2021.
Was Shah Rukh Khan cleared of the allegations in Wankhede Stadium row?
Mumbai Police later cleared Khan of allegations that he was drunk or used abusive language in front of minors.