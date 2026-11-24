It was in May 2012 when Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials slapped a 5-year-ban on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This happened after a heated argument between SRK and security staff following an IPL match between his team, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.

SRK's Wankhede controversy explained

On May 16, 2012, after KKR defeated Mumbai Indians, an altercation broke out inside the stadium involving Khan, security personnel and MCA officials.

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The MCA accused Khan of misbehaving with security, attempting to enter the ground without proper accreditation and acting improperly. The MCA even accused Khan to be intoxicated at the time of altercation.

Shah Rukh Khan, in his defense, Khan denied being drunk and stated he lost his temper because his children were with him and felt they were mistreated. He stated that a guard used an offensive word that he perceived as abusive.