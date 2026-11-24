The 54th International Emmy Awards were held on the evening of November 23 in New York, which was the morning of November 24 in India. The ceremony took place at the New York Hilton Midtown, with actor Michael Urie, known for Ugly Betty and Shrinking, as host.

Who Won What At International Emmys 2026?

Best Series (Comedy): Division Palermo – Season 2. The Netflix original took the award. Vir Das's stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume was nominated in the category but did not win.

Best Drama: France's Careme has won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series at the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York. It beat A Thousand Blows (United Kingdom), Menem (Argentina) and India's Real Kashmir Football Club.

Best Telenovela: Leyla. The Turkish production from AY Yapım won the International Emmy for Best Telenovela.

Best Documentary: Louis Theroux: The Settlers. The 2025 BBC documentary follows Theroux as he meets Israeli settlers in the West Bank, where the settlements are considered illegal under international law.

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series: Prisoner 951. The British drama is based on the true story of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who fought the British and Iranian governments for her release.

Best Kids (Factual & Entertainment): Horrible Science. The show is produced by Lion Television.

Best Kids (Live-Action): Dexter Procter: The 10-year-old Doctor. The BBC special is adapted from Adam Kay's comedy book and stars Cian Eagle-Service as the title character.

Best Kids (Animation): The Scarecrows' Wedding.

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: Educating Yorkshire – Season 2. The eight-episode British documentary series took the award.

Best Sports Documentary: The Philipstown Wirecar Grand Prix. The film follows children from a remote desert town in South Africa who build wire cars from scrap metal.

Best Current Affairs: Exposure: Breaking Ranks: Inside Israel's War.

Best News: 24 Hours in the Kill Zone. The report was produced by Sky News.

Best Actor: Bobby Schofield. He won for his role in Unforgivable, a drama from the United Kingdom.

Best Actress: Mona Mina Leon won the International Emmy for Best Actress for her performance in Holy Sh!t.

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Short-Form Series: De Klas van 2000 (The Class of 2000). The coming-of-age drama is from Belgium.

Arts Programming: Der Talentierte Mr. F. (The Talented Mr. F.). The winner is from Germany.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees in September 2026. It was a record year, with 64 contenders across 16 categories, representing 26 countries. India was represented by Vir Das: Fool Volume and Real Kashmir Football Club.