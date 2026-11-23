Deepika Padukone may be one of Bollywood's most recognised actresses today, but her journey into films also involved learning the basics of acting. Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently shared an interesting incident from her early training days, revealing how a classroom exercise once left her frustrated and almost in tears.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Anupam recalled Deepika's time at his Mumbai-based acting institute, Actor Prepares. He explained how the actress had to repeat a simple task until she could perform it convincingly.

Deepika Padukone Attended Anupam Kher's Acting Institute Before Her Debut Before making her Bollywood debut with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika enrolled in a three-month acting course at Actor Prepares. She later made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Recalling her time at the institute, Anupam said, "Deepika Padukone was our student in the second batch. She was a well-known model. Farah decided to cast her in the film with Shah Rukh Khan. It was a 3-month course." He also explained that her modelling background and polished personality sometimes affected the way she approached certain roles. "Because Deepika was a model and came from a very educated background, she was very prim and proper. She would do everything properly. She used to pick up the cup of tea with that style. Sometimes, there was no believability," he added.

Why Anupam Kher Asked Deepika To Play A Maid Anupam then recalled an exercise in which he asked Deepika to portray a domestic worker sweeping the floor. However, he felt that she was performing the task with too much charm and elegance.

To demonstrate what he expected, he called his domestic helper into the classroom and asked her to sweep the floor. "One day, I was taking the class and told her to play a maid, who has to just sweep the floor. She was doing that also with a charm. Then, I called my home maid and asked her to sweep the floor. She did it with total conviction," Anupam recalled.

Deepika Was Frustrated And Almost In Tears The exercise continued until Anupam felt that Deepika had performed the task convincingly. He admitted that the repeated attempts initially frustrated the actress. "I told Deepika that we would be doing this exercise till I believe you are actually doing it. She was frustrated initially, and almost had tears in her eyes. But, she did it and she thanked me. You have to do it. You have to constantly practice, and yet be street smart to get work," he said.

Deepika eventually completed the exercise, making it a memorable lesson from her early acting days. The anecdote also highlights the importance of practice and observation in an actor's training.

FAQs

1. Why did Anupam Kher recall Deepika Padukone's acting class?

Anupam Kher shared an incident from Deepika's time at his acting institute during a panel discussion at IFFI 2026 in Goa.

2. Why was Deepika Padukone almost in tears during the acting exercise?

She became frustrated when Anupam repeatedly asked her to perform a sweeping task until he felt her portrayal was convincing.

3. What role was Deepika Padukone asked to portray?

Anupam asked her to play a domestic worker who had to sweep the floor.

4. Did Deepika Padukone attend Anupam Kher's acting school?

Yes. Deepika attended a three-month acting course at Anupam Kher's Mumbai-based institute, Actor Prepares, before her Bollywood debut.