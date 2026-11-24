Ramayana is also the highest-grossing Indian film ever in several individual overseas markets. These include the US and Canada ($28.4 million), Thailand ($1.9 million), Nepal ($1.5 million), Indonesia ($1.2 million), the Netherlands ($610K) and Cambodia ($355K).

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend , distributed internationally by Sony Pictures, has become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in international markets outside China. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash.

Other major overseas markets for the mythological epic are the UK ($6.5 million), the UAE ($5.4 million), Australia ($5.1 million), Malaysia ($1.7 million) and Germany ($1.2 million).

These numbers set a new benchmark for how far an Indian film can travel in theatres around the world.

The film has more releases coming.

It will open in major territories including China, Japan and South Korea, which will widen its global reach and take the epic to a larger audience.

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Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 19

Ramayana has crossed Rs 1,700 crore at the worldwide box office on Day 19, even though its earnings dropped sharply on Monday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.70 crore net on Day 19 from 15,696 shows across India.

Its India net collection now stands at Rs 955.45 crore. That is Rs 44.55 crore short of the Rs 1,000 crore mark. The India gross has reached Rs 1,141.65 crore.

Overseas earnings of Rs 563 crore take the worldwide gross to Rs 1,704.65 crore.

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About Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend

The film is presented by Prime Focus Studios, in association with Monster Mind Creations and DNEG. Sony Pictures distributes it in international markets.

The story continues beyond this run. The makers have confirmed that Ramayana: Part 2 will release in theatres during Diwali 2028.

FAQ

1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1?

The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

2. What is the budget of Ramayana?

Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.

3. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.