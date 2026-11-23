Television actor Avinash Mishra has finally addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with Eisha Singh. In a new Instagram video, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant confirmed their separation, apologised for playing the song 'Bewafah Nikli' during a DJ gig and took responsibility for their breakup.
The controversy gained attention after the song triggered speculation about his relationship with Eisha. Their personal lives also became a subject of discussion following social media posts, alleged leaked WhatsApp chats and statements from Eisha's family.
Here's what Avinash actually said in his latest video and how the controversy unfolded.
Avinash Mishra Confirms Breakup With Eisha Singh
In his Instagram video, Avinash explained that he wanted to address the ongoing discussions and put an end to the speculation. He acknowledged that his DJ performance had been interpreted in different ways and that the resulting online edits were hurting Eisha and her family.
He clarified that hurting them was never his intention. Addressing their separation, Avinash took responsibility and said, "if there’s anyone to blame, it’s me". He also apologised for his part in the situation.
The actor requested social media users not to involve their families and friends in their personal matter. He said that people close to them should not receive threatening or unwanted messages over something that concerns two individuals.
ALSO READ: Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Say I Love You In Viral Video; Here's A Look At Their Relationship Timeline
Why Did Avinash Mishra Apologise For Playing 'Bewafah Nikli'?
The controversy surrounding Avinash intensified after he played 'Bewafah Nikli' during a DJ gig. The song attracted attention online, with several users interpreting it as a reference to his reported relationship problems with Eisha.
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Avinash acknowledged that people had attached different meanings to the performance and created multiple edits. He specifically mentioned that the incident had hurt Eisha, her family and their loved ones.
However, he maintained that he had no intention of causing them pain and apologised for the situation.
ALSO READ: 'Naada Dheela Ho Jaye Toh Kahin Bhi So Jao...': Why Did Rajat Dalal Warn Avinash To Stay Away From Eisha?
Did Avinash Admit To Cheating On Eisha Singh?
Avinash's video confirms their breakup and his decision to take responsibility for the separation. However, he did not explicitly admit to cheating on Eisha in the statement.
The cheating speculation gained momentum after Eisha shared social media posts hinting at betrayal. Her brother, Rudraksh Singh Chauhan, also shared an alleged WhatsApp conversation involving Avinash. Other claims and an audio clip attributed to Eisha's mother have circulated online, but these allegations have not been independently verified.
Avinash Says He Wants To Work On Himself
Towards the end of his video, Avinash said he wanted to focus on personal growth before returning to social media. He said, "I need to work on myself" and explained that he wanted to become a better person.
He also requested everyone to stop escalating the matter and allow both families to move forward without further interference.
FAQs
1. Did Avinash Mishra confirm his breakup with Eisha Singh?
Yes. Avinash confirmed their separation in a new Instagram video and took responsibility for the breakup.
2. Why did Avinash Mishra apologise for playing 'Bewafah Nikli'?
He apologised because the song played during his DJ gig was widely interpreted as a reference to his relationship with Eisha and reportedly hurt her and her family.
3. Did Avinash Mishra admit to cheating on Eisha Singh?
No. He accepted responsibility for their separation but did not explicitly admit to cheating in his video.
4. Who is Rudraksh Singh Chauhan?
Rudraksh Singh Chauhan is Eisha Singh's brother. He shared an alleged WhatsApp conversation involving Avinash amid the breakup controversy.