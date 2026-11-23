In his Instagram video, Avinash explained that he wanted to address the ongoing discussions and put an end to the speculation. He acknowledged that his DJ performance had been interpreted in different ways and that the resulting online edits were hurting Eisha and her family.

Here's what Avinash actually said in his latest video and how the controversy unfolded.

The controversy gained attention after the song triggered speculation about his relationship with Eisha. Their personal lives also became a subject of discussion following social media posts, alleged leaked WhatsApp chats and statements from Eisha's family.

Television actor Avinash Mishra has finally addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with Eisha Singh. In a new Instagram video, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant confirmed their separation, apologised for playing the song 'Bewafah Nikli' during a DJ gig and took responsibility for their breakup.

He clarified that hurting them was never his intention. Addressing their separation, Avinash took responsibility and said, "if there’s anyone to blame, it’s me". He also apologised for his part in the situation.

The actor requested social media users not to involve their families and friends in their personal matter. He said that people close to them should not receive threatening or unwanted messages over something that concerns two individuals.

ALSO READ: Avinash Mishra And Eisha Singh Say I Love You In Viral Video; Here's A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Why Did Avinash Mishra Apologise For Playing 'Bewafah Nikli'?

The controversy surrounding Avinash intensified after he played 'Bewafah Nikli' during a DJ gig. The song attracted attention online, with several users interpreting it as a reference to his reported relationship problems with Eisha.