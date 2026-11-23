In the video, Zorawar read an entry from his journal and spoke about losing his marriage, corporate job, house and confidence. His honest confession, particularly his description of himself as a "loser", has drawn attention online. Here are five key things he revealed.
1. Zorawar Took A Break From Social Media For His Mental Health
Zorawar began by explaining why he had been away from social media. He said, "Yes, I have been taking a break from social media. It was for my mental health as I was not doing well."
He also revealed that he had been involved in business opportunities that required him to maintain a low profile and stay away from the camera.
2. He Spoke About Losing His Marriage, Job And House
One of the most personal parts of the video came when Zorawar reflected on the changes in his life over the past few years.
He said, "In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself."
He also spoke about losing his dignity, confidence and the older version of himself. His words offered a glimpse into the personal challenges he has been dealing with.
3. Zorawar Called Himself A 'Loser At 40'
In a striking moment, Zorawar openly described himself as a loser. However, his statement was not simply about defeat. He spoke about accepting his experiences rather than continuing to run away from them.
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He said, "Today, I need to confess something, but before I do that, I need to address something. Yes, I have been taking a break from social media."
He later added, "I am a loser who lost it all but will still believe in himself."
4. He Shared A Message About Starting Again
Despite discussing several setbacks, Zorawar ended his message on a hopeful note. Reflecting on his experiences, he shared the line, "Fall six times, get up seven times."
He also spoke about continuing to believe in himself and moving forward despite the difficulties he has faced.
5. Zorawar And Kusha Kapila Announced Their Separation In 2023
Zorawar and Kusha Kapila announced their mutual separation on June 26, 2023, after six years of marriage. In their joint statement, they said their personal ambitions did not align and that they wanted different things from life.
While the couple largely kept the details of their separation private, Zorawar's latest video has brought renewed attention to his personal journey.
His confession is less about revisiting the past and more about acknowledging difficult experiences while attempting to rebuild his life.
FAQs
1. Who is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia?
Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia is a content creator and the former husband of popular influencer and actor Kusha Kapila.
2. Why is Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia trending?
Zorawar is trending after sharing an emotional video in which he spoke about his mental health break and personal setbacks, including losing his marriage, corporate job and house.
3. What did Zorawar say in his viral video?
He called himself a "loser" while reflecting on the difficult experiences of the past few years. However, he also said he continues to believe in himself and wants to move forward.