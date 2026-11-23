Content creator Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia is back in the spotlight after sharing a deeply personal video about his life, career and relationships. Kusha Kapila's former husband recently returned to social media after taking a break, explaining that he needed time to focus on his mental health and explore business opportunities.

In the video, Zorawar read an entry from his journal and spoke about losing his marriage, corporate job, house and confidence. His honest confession, particularly his description of himself as a "loser", has drawn attention online. Here are five key things he revealed.

1. Zorawar Took A Break From Social Media For His Mental Health Zorawar began by explaining why he had been away from social media. He said, "Yes, I have been taking a break from social media. It was for my mental health as I was not doing well."

He also revealed that he had been involved in business opportunities that required him to maintain a low profile and stay away from the camera. 2. He Spoke About Losing His Marriage, Job And House One of the most personal parts of the video came when Zorawar reflected on the changes in his life over the past few years. He said, "In the past few years, I have lost everything that I deeply cared for. I lost maintaining a marriage. I lost my corporate job. I lost the house that I built for myself." He also spoke about losing his dignity, confidence and the older version of himself. His words offered a glimpse into the personal challenges he has been dealing with. 3. Zorawar Called Himself A 'Loser At 40' In a striking moment, Zorawar openly described himself as a loser. However, his statement was not simply about defeat. He spoke about accepting his experiences rather than continuing to run away from them.

He said, "Today, I need to confess something, but before I do that, I need to address something. Yes, I have been taking a break from social media." He later added, "I am a loser who lost it all but will still believe in himself." 4. He Shared A Message About Starting Again Despite discussing several setbacks, Zorawar ended his message on a hopeful note. Reflecting on his experiences, he shared the line, "Fall six times, get up seven times." He also spoke about continuing to believe in himself and moving forward despite the difficulties he has faced. 5. Zorawar And Kusha Kapila Announced Their Separation In 2023 Zorawar and Kusha Kapila announced their mutual separation on June 26, 2023, after six years of marriage. In their joint statement, they said their personal ambitions did not align and that they wanted different things from life.