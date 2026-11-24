Ayushmann Khurrana's 2018 Bollywood thriller deserves a spot on your watchlist. What makes the movie particularly fascinating is the way it constantly plays with the audience's expectations. Just when you think the story is over, it gives you one last reason to question everything.

Available to stream on JioHotstar, the film takes viewers on a suspense-filled journey where nothing is quite what it seems. A Pianist, A Murder Mystery and a Web of Lies Titled Andhadhun, the psychological crime thriller follows a talented pianist who pretends to be visually impaired. His life takes an unexpected turn when he gets caught in a murder mystery, pulling him into a dangerous web of lies, crime and shocking twists.

ALSO READ: This Manoj Pahwa-Starrer Family Drama Has Been Dominating Netflix For A Whole Week; Can You Guess? The movie also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles, adding more intrigue to the movie's plot. The performances, combined with the film's dark humour and clever screenplay, make every scene engaging. However, the biggest talking point of Andhadhun is its unconventional ending. Even after the final moments unfold, viewers are left debating what really happened and whether everything was exactly as it appeared. ALSO READ: This Time-Travel Kdrama Starring IU And Lee Joon-Gi Has The Saddest Ending In TV History Recalling Andhadhun performance at box office Andhadhun (2018) was a major commercial hit, earning an estimated ₹456+ crore worldwide against a budget of roughly ₹17–32 crore. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun won three National Film Awards (Best Hindi Film, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay).

Andhadhun achieved major milestone in China Released in China in April 2019, the film became a massive overseas phenomenon, crossing ₹300 crore in China alone within three weeks and earning over $47 million there. FAQs Is Andhadhun based on a true story? No, it is an original fictional thriller. How did Ayushmann Khurrana prepare for Andhadhun? He trained for two months with pianist Akshay Verma and wore special lenses from London that reduced his vision by nearly 80%. Which film marked Ayushmann Khurrana's Bollywood acting debut? He made his acting debut in Vicky Donor (2012), for which he also sang Pani Da Rang.