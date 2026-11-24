Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi walked into the 54th International Emmy Awards in New York dressed head to toe in black. He was there as one of the presenters handing out awards at the ceremony, adding an Indian presence to the night.

Vijay Sethupathi kept his outfit sharp and simple. He wore a tailored black suit with black trousers and a matching black shirt. His blazer stood out with intricate golden embroidery. The detailing ran around the right shoulder and below the left pocket.

Social media filled up with congratulatory messages on X (formerly Twitter), where fans praised the actor for taking Tamil cinema to a global platform and shared photos and videos from his appearance at the ceremony.

Sethupathi was not the only name on the presenter list. The ceremony also invited Lauren Chan, Sophie Charlotte, David Ajala, Max von der Groeben, José Díaz-Balart, Celia Imrie and James Monroe Iglehart to hand out awards.

Congratulations @VijaySethuOffl sir ❤️💐 Tamil industry proud of you ❤️🫶 VS in prestigious Emmy Awards #EmmyAwards #vijaysethupathi https://t.co/Vo19tvd8G1

They were joined by Gus Kenworthy, Lilah Pate, Jay Pharoah, Rita Pereira, Andrea Riseborough, Keri Russell and Andrea Savage. The list also included Mark Tallman, David Zaslav, Constance Zimmer and Robbie G.K.

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About 54th International Emmy Awards

The 54th International Emmy Awards took place on November 23 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Actor Michael Urie hosted the evening. Urie is known for his work in Ugly Betty and Shrinking.

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On the film front, Sethupathi was last seen in Baththa (2026). It is a Tamil dark comedy-drama directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. He also appeared in the 2026 film Jailer 2, led by Rajinikath.

FAQ

1. Why was Vijay Sethupathi at the 54th International Emmy Awards?

He attended as a presenter. He was one of several guests invited to hand out awards at the ceremony in New York.

2. What is Vijay Sethupathi's latest movie?

His latest film is Baththa (2026). It is a Tamil dark comedy-drama directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan. He also appears in Jailer 2, another 2026 film.

3. Did the Indian nominees win at the 2026 International Emmys?

No. Vir Das lost the comedy category to Argentina's Division Palermo Season 2. SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club lost the Best Drama Series award to France's Careme.