Dhanush's latest theatrical release, O.M: Operation Mole, has crossed Rs 55 crore in India net collections within four days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer collected an estimated Rs 6.20 crore net in India on Day 4. Despite the Monday slowdown, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 93.40 crore, bringing the film closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone.
O.M: Operation Mole Box Office Collection Day 4
According to Sacnilk, O.M: Operation Mole collected Rs 6.20 crore net in India on Monday, November 23, its fourth day in theatres. This represented a 61 per cent decline compared to its Sunday collection of Rs 15.90 crore.
The film's cumulative India net collection reached Rs 55.95 crore after four days. Its India gross stood at Rs 64.90 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 28.50 crore. This took its worldwide gross collection to Rs 93.40 crore.
Here's the day-wise breakdown:
|Day
|India Gross
|Overseas Gross
|Worldwide Gross
|Day 1 (Fri, 20 Nov)
|Rs 21.00 Cr
|Rs 12.00 Cr
|Rs 33.00 Cr
|Day 2 (Sat, 21 Nov)
|Rs 18.25 Cr
|Rs 10.00 Cr
|Rs 28.25 Cr
|Day 3 (Sun, 22 Nov)
|Rs 18.45 Cr
|Rs 5.00 Cr
|Rs 23.45 Cr
|Day 4 (Mon, 23 Nov)
|Rs 7.20 Cr
|Rs 1.50 Cr
|Rs 8.70 Cr
|Total (Days 1–4)
|Rs 64.90 Cr
|Rs 28.50 Cr
|Rs 93.40 Cr
O.M: Operation Mole Language-Wise Collection
The Tamil version continues to be the biggest contributor to its domestic earnings. Here's the language-wise breakdown after four days as per Sacnilk estimates:
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|Day
|Tamil (Net / Gross)
|Telugu (Net / Gross)
|Hindi (Net / Gross)
|Day 1 (Fri, 20 Nov)
|Rs 13.60 Cr / Rs 15.78 Cr
|Rs 4.10 Cr / Rs 4.75 Cr
|Rs 0.40 Cr / Rs 0.47 Cr
|Day 2 (Sat, 21 Nov)
|Rs 11.60 Cr / Rs 13.45 Cr
|Rs 3.60 Cr / Rs 4.15 Cr
|Rs 0.55 Cr / Rs 0.65 Cr
|Day 3 (Sun, 22 Nov)
|Rs 11.55 Cr / Rs 13.40 Cr
|Rs 3.80 Cr / Rs 4.40 Cr
|Rs 0.55 Cr / Rs 0.65 Cr
|Day 4 (Mon, 23 Nov)
|Rs 4.10 Cr / Rs 4.75 Cr
|Rs 1.75 Cr / Rs 2.05 Cr
|Rs 0.35 Cr / Rs 0.40 Cr
(Image Credit: IMDb)
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Can O.M Operation Mole Become Dhanush's Biggest Career Grosser?
The bigger milestone for O.M: Operation Mole is its potential to challenge Dhanush's career box office record. His 2025 romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai, currently holds the distinction of being his highest-grossing film worldwide.
According to Sacnilk's career comparison data, Tere Ishk Mein has grossed approximately Rs 161.96 crore worldwide. Dhanush's 2024 directorial Raayan follows with Rs 154 crore, while Kuberaa stands at approximately Rs 138.10 crore.
With Rs 93.40 crore already in the worldwide gross, O.M: Operation Mole needs approximately Rs 68.56 crore more to surpass Tere Ishk Mein. It is still early in its theatrical run, but the Monday decline makes its weekday performance particularly important.
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About O.M Operation Mole
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, O.M: Operation Mole is an action thriller featuring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah, Renu Desai and Indrans. The film was released in theatres on November 20, 2026, in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Its ensemble cast and multi-language release have helped it build a sizeable opening-weekend collection. The next few weekdays will determine whether it can maintain enough momentum to challenge Dhanush's existing box office record.
FAQs
1. What is O.M Operation Mole's box office collection on Day 4?
The film collected an estimated ₹6.20 crore net in India on Day 4, according to Sacnilk.
2. What is O.M Operation Mole's worldwide box office collection?
The film has grossed approximately ₹93.40 crore worldwide in four days.
3. Which is Dhanush's highest-grossing film?
Tere Ishk Mein is currently Dhanush's highest-grossing film, with approximately ₹161.96 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.