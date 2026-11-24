Dhanush's latest theatrical release, O.M: Operation Mole, has crossed Rs 55 crore in India net collections within four days of its release. According to Sacnilk, the Dhanush and Mammootty starrer collected an estimated Rs 6.20 crore net in India on Day 4. Despite the Monday slowdown, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 93.40 crore, bringing the film closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone.

According to Sacnilk, O.M: Operation Mole collected Rs 6.20 crore net in India on Monday, November 23, its fourth day in theatres. This represented a 61 per cent decline compared to its Sunday collection of Rs 15.90 crore.

The film's cumulative India net collection reached Rs 55.95 crore after four days. Its India gross stood at Rs 64.90 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 28.50 crore. This took its worldwide gross collection to Rs 93.40 crore.

Here's the day-wise breakdown:

Day India Gross Overseas Gross Worldwide Gross Day 1 (Fri, 20 Nov) Rs 21.00 Cr Rs 12.00 Cr Rs 33.00 Cr Day 2 (Sat, 21 Nov) Rs 18.25 Cr Rs 10.00 Cr Rs 28.25 Cr Day 3 (Sun, 22 Nov) Rs 18.45 Cr Rs 5.00 Cr Rs 23.45 Cr Day 4 (Mon, 23 Nov) Rs 7.20 Cr Rs 1.50 Cr Rs 8.70 Cr Total (Days 1–4) Rs 64.90 Cr Rs 28.50 Cr Rs 93.40 Cr

O.M: Operation Mole Language-Wise Collection

The Tamil version continues to be the biggest contributor to its domestic earnings. Here's the language-wise breakdown after four days as per Sacnilk estimates: