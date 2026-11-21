Sachin Tendulkar is known for his extraordinary cricketing career, but the Master Blaster reportedly had a chance at his Bollywood debut in 2000. He even signed for a role in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Interestingly, Sachin was not supposed to play a cameo. He was reportedly set to play a member of Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen family. However, the character never made it to the final cut.

Here's what reportedly happened and why Sachin Tendulkar's never made it to Bollywood through Mohabbatein.

Sachin Tendulkar Was Reportedly Signed To Play Amitabh Bachchan's Stepson In Mohabbatein

The casting of Sachin Tendulkar as Amitabh Bachchan's stepson in Mohabbatein was reported by Cinema Express.

According to the publication, Aditya Chopra had signed Sachin Tendulkar to play Amitabh Bachchan's stepson. The character was subsequently dropped from the script, meaning the cricketer's planned Bollywood appearance never materialised.

The report does not disclose the character's name, how far the casting process had progressed, or whether Sachin had shot any scenes. It also does not quote Sachin, Amitabh or Aditya Chopra discussing the casting decision.

(Image Credit: Prime Video)

Why Was Sachin Tendulkar's Role Removed From Mohabbatein?

The exact reason Sachin's character was removed remains unclear. Cinema Express confirms that the role was dropped from the screenplay but does not attribute the decision to the film's runtime, scheduling issues or Sachin's cricketing commitments.