Sachin Tendulkar is known for his extraordinary cricketing career, but the Master Blaster reportedly had a chance at his Bollywood debut in 2000. He even signed for a role in Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Interestingly, Sachin was not supposed to play a cameo. He was reportedly set to play a member of Amitabh Bachchan's on-screen family. However, the character never made it to the final cut.
Here's what reportedly happened and why Sachin Tendulkar's never made it to Bollywood through Mohabbatein.
Sachin Tendulkar Was Reportedly Signed To Play Amitabh Bachchan's Stepson In Mohabbatein
The casting of Sachin Tendulkar as Amitabh Bachchan's stepson in Mohabbatein was reported by Cinema Express.
According to the publication, Aditya Chopra had signed Sachin Tendulkar to play Amitabh Bachchan's stepson. The character was subsequently dropped from the script, meaning the cricketer's planned Bollywood appearance never materialised.
The report does not disclose the character's name, how far the casting process had progressed, or whether Sachin had shot any scenes. It also does not quote Sachin, Amitabh or Aditya Chopra discussing the casting decision.
(Image Credit: Prime Video)
Why Was Sachin Tendulkar's Role Removed From Mohabbatein?
The exact reason Sachin's character was removed remains unclear. Cinema Express confirms that the role was dropped from the screenplay but does not attribute the decision to the film's runtime, scheduling issues or Sachin's cricketing commitments.
Mohabbatein was, indeed, a lengthy production. The British Board of Film Classification lists its theatrical version at approximately 215 minutes. However, there is no independently established link between the runtime and Sachin's exit.
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Sachin Tendulkar Eventually Appeared In His Own Biographical Movie
Sachin eventually appeared on the big screen in Sachin: A Billion Dreams (2017), directed by James Erskine and released in 2017.
Sachin initially had reservations about appearing in a film. Speaking to Press Trust of India in May 2017, he recalled his response when producer Ravi Bhagchandka approached him with the idea of a biographical film in 2012.
"My first reply was: 'But I am not going to act'. It took me a while to say yes," Sachin told PTI.
He also explained why he preferred a real-life account over a fictionalised version of his journey. "In my case, it (fiction) cannot be possible because everything is real life," he said, pointing out that his cricketing performances and milestones were already known to the public.
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(Image Credit: IMDb)
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Sachin Tendulkar's reported casting in Mohabbatein remains an interesting piece of Bollywood trivia.
FAQs
1. Was Sachin Tendulkar supposed to act in Mohabbatein?
Yes. According to Cinema Express, Sachin was signed to play Amitabh Bachchan's stepson in the 2000 Shah Rukh Khan film.
2. Why was Sachin Tendulkar removed from Mohabbatein?
His character was dropped from the screenplay. However, no verified public explanation specifically establishing why the role was removed is available.
3. Did Sachin Tendulkar make his Bollywood debut?
Sachin appeared in the 2017 biographical documentary Sachin: A Billion Dreams, in which he portrayed himself. He did not make a conventional fictional acting debut.