Vir Das' third International Emmy nomination came with an unusual backstory. The comedian lost his voice just two months before he was scheduled to film his Netflix special Fool Volume, forcing him to rewrite the show in silence. The experience eventually became part of the special's central theme.
However, the nomination did not translate into another trophy for the Indian comedian. At the 54th International Emmy Awards, held in New York on November 23, 2026, Fool Volume lost the Comedy award to Argentina's División Palermo – Season 2. The nomination nevertheless marked a milestone, making Das the only Indian to receive three International Emmy nominations.
International Emmy Awards 2026: Vir Das Loses Comedy Award To Division Palermo Season 2
Despite the third nomination, Vir Das could not repeat his 2023 victory. His Fool Volume competed in the Comedy category against three other productions: Argentina's División Palermo - Season 2, Britain's Man vs Baby and Spain's Old Dog, New Tricks.
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The award eventually went to División Palermo – Season 2, an Argentine comedy series produced by K&S Films and available on Netflix.
Interestingly, this was not the show's first International Emmy victory. Its first season won the Comedy category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The second season's win makes it a two-time winner in the category.
For Das, this year's result means he continues to have one International Emmy trophy, which he won for Landing in 2023.
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Vir Das Lost His Voice Two Months Before Filming Fool Volume
The story behind Fool Volume began with an unexpected setback. In an announcement about the Netflix special in June 2025, Vir Das revealed that he had originally planned to shoot a show with an entirely different theme. However, he lost his voice two months before filming, forcing him to rethink the project.
Speaking to The Indian Express in July 2025, Das shared more details about the experience. Usually, a stand-up special involves extensive trial performances, allowing a comedian to perfect the timing and punchlines. This time, Das had to approach the performance differently.
He rewrote the entire show in his mind over six weeks and eventually performed it virtually unrehearsed.
The unusual circumstances also influenced the special's subject. As Das explained in Netflix's announcement, Fool Volume explores silence, the meaning of having a voice and what happens when people actually use it.
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He returned in 2023 with Vir Das: Landing and won the International Emmy for Comedy, becoming the first Indian comedian to receive the honour. In 2024, he returned to the ceremony in a different capacity, becoming the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards.
FAQs
1. Did Vir Das win an International Emmy Award in 2026?
No. His Netflix special Fool Volume lost the Comedy award to Argentina's División Palermo – Season 2.
2. Why did Vir Das lose his voice before Fool Volume?
Das revealed that he lost his voice two months before the originally planned shoot. He rewrote the special in silence over six weeks before performing it.
3. How many International Emmy nominations has Vir Das received?
Vir Das has received three nominations for For India (2021), Landing (2023) and Fool Volume (2026). He won for Landing.