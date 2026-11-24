Despite the third nomination, Vir Das could not repeat his 2023 victory. His Fool Volume competed in the Comedy category against three other productions: Argentina's División Palermo - Season 2, Britain's Man vs Baby and Spain's Old Dog, New Tricks.

The award eventually went to División Palermo – Season 2, an Argentine comedy series produced by K&S Films and available on Netflix.

Interestingly, this was not the show's first International Emmy victory. Its first season won the Comedy category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. The second season's win makes it a two-time winner in the category.

For Das, this year's result means he continues to have one International Emmy trophy, which he won for Landing in 2023.

(Image Credit: Instagram)

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Vir Das Lost His Voice Two Months Before Filming Fool Volume

The story behind Fool Volume began with an unexpected setback. In an announcement about the Netflix special in June 2025, Vir Das revealed that he had originally planned to shoot a show with an entirely different theme. However, he lost his voice two months before filming, forcing him to rethink the project.