Mumbai Police has introduced an AI-enabled forensic van to strengthen action against drug use at concerts and large public gatherings. The Anti-Narcotics Cell put the mobile unit to work for the first time at a music show at Mahalaxmi Race Course on Sunday and screened 55 people. Twelve of them came up positive in the initial checks. Eleven tested positive for cannabis and one for cocaine. All twelve were arrested and sent to Tardeo Police Station for the next steps.

How Does The AI Forensic Van Work? The van lets officers run quick drug checks right there using saliva samples. It carries oral-fluid testing kits and analysers so the team can screen people for possible drug use on the spot. It can also look at suspected narcotic substances with Raman spectroscopy. Two handheld gadgets- TruNarc and Gemini- use lasers to work out the chemical makeup of whatever is found, even if the stuff is still sealed inside a packet.

🔸Strengthening Anti-Narcotics Operations Through Advanced Technology! Mumbai Police has introduced a state-of-the-art "Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van", equipped with five advanced drug detection devices and 360-degree CCTV cameras, enabling on-the-spot screening, sample collection and forensic procedures. During a Live Music Event at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, screening conducted using the van led to legal action against 12 persons found consuming narcotic substances. 🔸अंमली पदार्थांविरोधातील कारवाईला आधुनिक तंत्रज्ञानाची जोड! मुंबई पोलिसांच्या अंमली पदार्थ विरोधी कक्षाच्या ताफ्यात अत्याधुनिक ‘'Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van'’ दाखल झाली आहे. पाच अत्याधुनिक अंमली पदार्थ शोध यंत्रे आणि ३६०-डिग्री CCTV कॅमेऱ्यांनी सुसज्ज या वाहनामुळे घटनास्थळीच प्राथमिक तपासणी, नमुना संकलन व फॉरेन्सिक प्रक्रिया करणे शक्य होणार आहे. महालक्ष्मी रेसकोर्स येथे आयोजित एक लाइव्ह म्युझिक कार्यक्रमादरम्यान या वाहनाच्या माध्यमातून करण्यात आलेल्या तपासणीत अंमली पदार्थांचे सेवन केल्याचे आढळलेल्या १२ व्यक्तींविरुद्ध NDPS कायद्यान्वये कारवाई करण्यात आली. #DrugFreeMumbai #MumbaiPolice4All — मुंबई पोलीस Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2026 Both devices come loaded with large chemical libraries: TruNarc holds data on 1,325 narcotic substances and their precursors. Gemini covers roughly 15,000 substances, ranging from drugs and precursor chemicals to hazardous materials and explosives. ALSO READ: Parwinder Singh Jhota, Anti-Drug Activist, Shot Dead During Sting Operation In Punjab; Shocking Visuals Surface

These tools only give a preliminary reading. Any positive result or suspected substance still has to go through proper laboratory testing for confirmation. Van Equipped To Record Evidence The unit also comes with a solid evidence-management setup. It has 360-degree cameras plus gear for still photography and video of the crime scene. Officers can record every stage of an operation- spotting and seizing suspected drugs, writing the panchnama, and collecting samples. All the digital files are stored on a blockchain, which makes it much harder for anyone to alter or tamper with them later. That helps keep the evidence clean for both the investigation and any court case that follows.

ALSO READ: Keralam Minister Warns Social Media Influencers Against Promoting Fake Cosmetics After Kidney Disease Reports AI Van Triggers Funny Reactions Online #WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai Police deploy their newly launched Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) forensic van outside Mahalaxmi Race Course to curb drug abuse; the mobile unit is equipped with five rapid detection machines and 360-degree surveillance cameras. https://t.co/IfMxyLiDfg — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026 The new van has already become an amusement on social media. Quite a few users wondered how the tech would actually be used, with some calling it a “New Team For Money Collections” instead of a real forensic upgrade. Others dared the police to park the vehicle outside political rallies and government offices rather than just music concerts. The reactions ranged from humour to scepticism about the way the new system would be used. A user commented, "STOP TARGETING EASY VICTIMS. START TARGETING THE REAL DRUG NETWORKS." Another wrote, "Testing 55 ppl out of thousands outside a concert to find out and announce 12 ppl smoked weed. What a waste of money and resources." A third commented, "The day people realise that these are public servants and we are the public that is gonna be The mic drop moment in India’s history." Another user wrote, "Equivalent version of “when you don’t know what to do at work, you start checking your emails."