A bomb threat has been received ahead of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Bengaluru on November 29. The email was received by the Dharwad Municipal Commissioner and threatened an IED blast at the venue. Police and security agencies have been put on alert after the mail was received.

Police are now working to verify if the email was a hoax and identify the sender. According to reports, the threatening email included slogans like "Khalistan Zindabad" and warned of a bomb attack at the NICE Road Ground in Madwara, the venue of Diljit's event. The mail also carried the name of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada).

The email sender also warned audience members not to bring children with them, not to answer calls on their iPhones, and not to travel by metro.

The email warned that an IED blast would take place during the Punjabi singer's concert and at the Madavara Metro Station.

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According to a report by Deccan Herald, the police received a call from the control room at around 3 pm on November 9, alerting them about a threat email sent from weismith3727@gmail.com to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner’s email ID (commissioner.hdmc@gmail.com) and eedharawad@gmail.com.