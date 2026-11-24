The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair commenced on November 19 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will run until November 27. This global event has drawn numerous visitors in recent days. For details on ticket prices, timings, and entry gates, please refer to the information below.

For the 2026 Delhi Trade Fair, an increase in entry ticket prices has been witnessed. Adults will have to pay Rs 100 on weekdays and Rs 200 on weekends, while children's tickets will cost Rs 50 and Rs 100, respectively.

Business visitors will have to pay Rs 500 per person. The business-day ticket price remains unchanged. If you are planning a visit, here is everything you need to know about Delhi Trade Fair 2026, including dates, ticket prices, online booking, nearest metro station, parking facilities, entry gates and the latest traffic advisory.

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You can book tickets for the India International Trade Fair in three ways:

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Book Tickets in Metro Stations: Visitors can purchase tickets in the 55 selected metro stations. However, the facility is not available at the Supreme Court Metro station.

Book in Online Portal: Visit the official booking portal (booking.indiatradefair.com or India International Trade Fair), select your date and ticket type, pay online, and keep your digital confirmation for entry.

Mobile App: Download the official IITF 2026 app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to book tickets and view venue information.

What Are The Entry And Exit Gates?

Entry arrangements will depend on the type of visitor. From November 14 to 18, business visitors will be allowed to enter through Gates 3, 4, 6 and 10 between 9.30 am and 7.30 pm.Those arriving on foot can enter through Gates 1, 4, 6 and 10. Visitors can leave the venue through Gates 1, 4, 7, 9 and 10.