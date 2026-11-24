Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: In a tragic incident, five people were killed after a speeding car collided with a truck parked near a toll gate in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram on Tuesday. While providing details, the officials stated that the accident occurred near the Bhogapuram toll gate in the early hours today, leading to panic among the locals. As per the reports, the accident occurred due to over speeding and lowered visibility.

Four People Died On Spot The reports suggest that the passengers were returning after visiting a temple. While four people died on the spot, the fifth passenger succumbed to injuries later. "Five people were killed when the SUV crashed into a stationary lorry near the Bhogapuram toll gate today morning," Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police (SP) AR Damodhar stated.

ALSO READ: 5 Killed, 4 Injured After Scorpio Heading To Deoghar Collides Head-On With Truck In Bihar's Lakhisarai While the initial probe suggests that the accident occurred due to the mistake of car driver, the exact reason has not been disclosed yet. As per the reports, the state police is investigating all circumstances, including the possible negligence and parking location of the lorry. Apart from this, the toll gates will also be examined to determine the exact time the car passed through the toll plaza.

CM Naidu Expresses Grief The authorities have collected the bodies and sent them for the post-mortem examination. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the deaths in three separate road accidents in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, and Palnadu districts on Tuesday. As per the reports, Naidu spoke with officials and reviewed the circumstances surrounding the accidents.

ALSO READ: Diljit Doasnjh's Bengaluru Concert Venue Gets Bomb Threat, Cops Receive Mail With 'Khalistan Zindabad' Slogan In a separate incident in UP, four school students got killed and 22 others got injured after a truck rammed into a stationary school bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. As per the officials, the accident occurred in the early hours today when the bus, carrying around 50 students and staff, was returning from Mathura.