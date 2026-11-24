Bengaluru Water Cut On Nov 25: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will undertake repair and maintenance work on Wednesday, November 25, which will likely lead to a 12-hour disruption in the supply of Cauvery water in several parts of Bengaluru. The shutdown will begin at 6 AM and continue until 6 PM. Water supply is expected to be affected in several parts of the city during this period. Residents have been advised to store enough water on Tuesday, November 24, to manage their daily requirements.

The BWSSB will carry out planned maintenance works in important pumping stations that are a part of Cauvery water supply system of Bengaluru. The work will consist of facilities at T.K. Halli, Harohalli and Tataguni which are under Cauvery Main Works zone.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On November 25: BESCOM Announces Shutdown On Wednesday; Check List Of Affected Areas, Timings

The planned activities include repairs, machinery replacement and annual maintenance. To complete the work, pumping stations operating under all stages of the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme will remain shut for the specified 12-hour period.

Which Areas Of Bengaluru Will Face Water Cuts?

The shutdown is likely to affect multiple localities that receive water through the Cauvery supply network. However, the BWSSB has not provided a locality-wise list of areas that will face disruption.

Residents dependent on this supply system should therefore make arrangements before the maintenance work begins. The board has also requested people to cooperate with the scheduled work.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 24: BESCOM Announces Outage On Tuesday; Check Affected Areas, Timings

How To Contact BWSSB For Assistance?

Residents can use the following contact numbers for assistance or to report water supply and pressure-related problems after the maintenance work:

24-hour toll-free helpline: 1916

BWSSB central call centre: 080-22238888

The shutdown is scheduled to end at 6 PM on November 25. Residents should keep sufficient water stored for essential household activities until normal supply resumes.