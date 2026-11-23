Bengaluru Power Cut On Nov 24: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in several areas on Tuesday due to maintenance work. The outages will happen at different times in different areas. Residents are advised to check the schedule and make necessary arrangements in advance.

BESCOM has also announced possible power cuts from 9 am on Monday to 7:30 pm on Thursday. The cuts are due to switchgear replacement work at the 66/11kV Pottery Road MUSS. The work will be taken up after KPTCL took a Line Clear to replace switchgears at Bank-2 and its connected feeder.

Power cuts are in Maruthi Sevanagar, Jai Bharath Nagar, Frazer Town, Cox Town, Benson Town, Richards Town, Davis Road, Mosque Road, Baiyappanahalli, Nagena Palya, Lingarajapuram, Halasuru, Jeevanahalli, RK Road, Coles Road, Tannery Road, ITC, and nearby areas.

Bengaluru Power Cut On November 24: Check Affected Areas

1. Abbigere Substation (10 am to 4 pm)

- Kammagondanahalli

- Abbigere

- Vaderahalli

- Lakshipura

- Kuvempu Nagar

- Singapore

- Abbigere Industrial Area

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2. Puttenahalli Substation (11 am to 4 pm)

- Venkatala

- Palanahalli

- Kattigenahalli

- Century Layout

- Ananthapur Gate

- Marasandra

- Kogilu

- Maruti Nagar

- Mylapanahalli

Residents in these areas should plan their household and office work accordingly, especially if they depend on electricity for work, cooking, water supply, or other essential needs.

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