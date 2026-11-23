Lost belongings are almost impossible to trace back, especially the expensive ones. However, for a man in Delhi, the experience was different, relieving and one that augmented faith in honesty as he managed to get back a bag full of jewellery in Bengaluru days after losing it at Kashmiri Gate ISBT in a mix-up.

The incident took place on November 12, when Amrit Raj Verma filed a complaint with the police that his bag went missing from near the baggage checking machine at the first floor entrance of the Kashmiri Gate bus terminal. He said the bag contained gold jewellery for his sister's marriage valued at around Rs 55 lakh, along with Rs 9,000 cash, a mobile charger and an Aadhaar card.

The probe team started examining the CCTV footage from the cameras at the ISBT. A detailed analysis of footage, bus routes, tickets, etc. was conducted. During their investigation, the police found a lead regarding the movement of a person, who became a suspect for the police.

Distraught, Amrit thought he had lost it all. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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His journey was traced to Bengaluru. Besides, the suspect's financial transaction of Rs 174 to a Bengaluru bus depot provided a breakthrough.

What followed was a technical surveillance, a detailed CCTV analysis and an extensive search for six days to finally reach the suspect on November 18.

However, against the anticipation, the police found out that the case was not of theft but a mix-up. The man originally belonged to Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag and worked as a chef at a Bengaluru restaurant.

The probe team found out that the bag mistakenly went to him at the ISBT, and when he realised the mix-up, he called the PCR.

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He could not connect to the police on the line because he had already left the capital by then. He kept the bag safe and intact. Upon the police's arrival, he returned the bag with all the jewellery, cash and other things as they were.