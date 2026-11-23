The crash took place at around 1:54 pm on the Mannur-Vithura road, near the People's Library at Mannurkonam Junction. Initial information revealed that the speeding car arrived from the Chullimanoor side, skidded off the road and crashed into the library building, narrowly missing four passengers standing nearby.

A group of passengers escaped a severe accident after a car collided into a library building at Mannurkonam near Nedumangad in Kerala while waiting for a bus. The passengers, including a minor, narrowly escaped from the accident, video captured.

The roadside CCTV footage showed a woman standing and carrying her child with a school bag, along with a group of other passengers. A brown-coloured Wagon R was captured speeding towards them after losing control. The passengers narrowly escaped an accident as the car crashed into the library. The crowd barely manages to escape when the car crashes into the building.

🚨 CAR LOSES CONTROL AND CRASHES INTO ROADSIDE SHOP IN KERALAM A car lost control and crashed into a roadside shop near People's Library at Mannurkonam on the Nedumangad–Vithura road in Thiruvananthapuram district on November 21, around 2 PM. Several people, including a woman holding an infant were standing near the shop and narrowly escaped being hit by the car. The vehicle was carrying a family. The driver's mother-in-law reportedly sustained minor injuries and received hospital treatment. The entire incident was captured on CCTV. 🎥 CCTV Footage #Keralam #Thiruvananthapuram

The passengers were waiting for a bus after attending a women's entrepreneurship training programme at the library and were waiting for a bus to return home.

Car Passenger Sustains Minor Injuries

The driver was identified as Anil Kumar (56) who is a resident of Ponmudi. He is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident.

Anil Kumar's mother-in-law, Glory, who was travelling in the car, sustained minor injuries. She received treatment at the Nedumangad District Hospital. The occupants of the car reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

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The crash damaged a pillar of the People's Library building, which was constructed in 1982. Library authorities revealed that the structural damage could affect the stability of the building. The front portion of the car was badly damaged in the accident.