Chaos unfolded at Bengaluru Airport after Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister, YS Sharmila, was stopped by the Bengaluru police after she attempted to visit the disputed Yalahanka house. The former Andhra Chief Minister still resides in the bungalow.

According to the reports, Sharmila, along with her mother, YS Vijayamma; son, Raja Reddy; and daughter-in-law, Priya Atluri, reached the airport at night. However, as they were heading from the Kempegowda International airport to the family palace in Yelahanka, police stopped their vehicles near the Air Force station in the area. The family was restrained from going towards the property following an interim injunction issued by a Devanahalli court on November 21.

BENGALURU POLICE STOP YS SHARMILA FROM HEADING TO FAMILY HOME Police stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila and her mother from proceeding to her family home in Yelahanka, citing a court order restricting her entry Sharmila claims the bungalow is ancestral property to which she is entitled a share, while Jagan maintains it belongs to him and is registered in his mother-in-law’s name. “What is wrong with going to my own residence?” @realyssharmila asks — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 22, 2026 What’s the dispute? The property dispute between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila, intensified, with a petition filed in a court in Bengaluru, attempting to prevent her from entering the Yelahanka Palace. The petition was filed by Bheemisetty Ramesh Babu, representing Silicon Builders, on Friday in the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court in Devanahalli and was registered by the court on Saturday. It has yet to be assigned to a specific bench for hearing.

The plea sought an injunction against Sharmila and anyone representing her from entering the property. The move comes amid a dispute over ownership of the luxurious residence, with Sharmila claiming that she is entitled to the property. Previously, Sharmila had decided to hold pre-wedding ceremonies for her daughter, Anjali, at the Yelahanka residence, in keeping with family tradition. She had printed and distributed wedding invitations mentioning the palace as the venue and was scheduled to travel to Bengaluru to oversee the arrangements.

The tables turned after her brother Jagan Reddy opposed the celebrations at the property, claiming that it was his residence and that hosting a wedding there would lead to security threats. Writing a letter to Sharmila, he reportedly said the event would attract unwanted attention to his home and compromise his family's safety.

Following Jagan's objections, Sharmila shifted the wedding venue to Hyderabad.The dispute has also drawn attention to claims made by YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who has backed Sharmila's claim to the property. Vijayamma had earlier stated that assets covered under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Jagan in her favour, including Saraswati Cements, as well as the Yelahanka land that was not part of the MoU, belonged to Sharmila.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Police Stop Andhra Congress Chief Sharmila From Visiting Yelahanka Property Amid Row With Brother Jagan Reddy What did the court say? The Court of the Senior Civil Judge, Devanahalli, on November 21 issued an interim injunction restraining Sharmila, her family members, agents, representatives and others acting on her behalf from interfering with the possession of the property by Silicon Builders Private Limited.

ALSO READ: 'Bullets Shall Speak': DYK, Sharmila Tagore Faced Threats Over Marriage To Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi? Here's Why She Converted The injunction was issued in a suit filed by Silicon Builders, which claimed that it was in lawful possession of the property under a lease agreement and that Sharmila and persons acting on her behalf were attempting to interfere with its possession, sources said.