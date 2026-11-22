- Bengaluru Police stopped YS Sharmila from Yelahanka property.
- Action taken due to court order, permanent injunction cited.
- Incident linked to property dispute with brother Jagan Reddy.
Bengaluru police on Sunday stopped Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y S Sharmila here from proceeding to her property in Yelahanka, citing a court order restraining her from entering the premises.
She was stopped at Air Force Cross in the city.
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"There is a court order, a permanent injunction, stating that she should not go there. As soon as the order was shown, she left the place," DCP G K Mithun Kumar told PTI.
While police sources said that officials explained to her about the court order and prevented her from proceeding, the APCC said the state party chief questioned them.
"Police blocked APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy at Air Force Cross in Bengaluru. Police blocked her from going to Yelahanka residence. The PCC chief asked police what was wrong with going to her residence," it said in a statement in Amaravati.
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The Court of the Senior Civil Judge, Devanahalli, on November 21 reportedly issued an interim injunction restraining Sharmila, her family members, agents, representatives and others acting on her behalf from interfering with the possession of the property by Silicon Builders Private Limited.
The injunction was issued in a suit filed by Silicon Builders, which claimed that it was in lawful possession of the property under a lease agreement and that Sharmila and persons acting on her behalf were attempting to interfere with its possession, sources said.
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This comes amid a property dispute between Sharmila and her brother, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Sharmila had earlier sought to host her daughter’s wedding at the Yelahanka residence, which Jagan objected to, citing security concerns.
Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff and has been published through a syndicated feed by PTI.