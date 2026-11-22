India's food safety regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Sunday sanctioned prosecution proceedings against leading packaged drinking water manufacturer Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. after a laboratory examination found its water samples unsafe for consumption. The enforcement action is part of a broader regulatory crackdown that also includes product recalls and licence suspensions across several food businesses.

According to an official statement from the FSSAI, regulatory samples of packaged drinking water collected from Bisleri's premises did not meet prescribed safety limits for bromate, prompting officials to declare the product unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) continues to maintain strict enforcement across food sectors to protect consumer health and enforce regulatory compliance. Recent inspections and compliance verifications have led to immediate enforcement actions against various FBOs: FSSAI

Following the initial findings, Bisleri exercised its right to appeal, leading to the sample being sent to a Referral Food Laboratory for re-evaluation. However, the second examination also declared the water unsafe, citing the detection of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Both bromate and PAHs are classified as carcinogens, chemical compounds linked to an increased risk of cancer. Based on these established violations, the regulator has granted sanction to launch legal prosecution against the company.

FSSAI Orders Recall Of Asha Confectionery Cookies

In a parallel enforcement move, the FSSAI has directed Asha Confectionery to immediately recall a batch of pre-packed chocolate-filled cookies from the market after laboratory examination declared them unsafe.

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The examination detected carmine in the product despite it being omitted from the ingredient label, while tartrazine was found in quantities exceeding the maximum permissible limit. Additionally, the sample contained Sunset Yellow FCF, a colouring agent strictly prohibited for use in that specific food category.

(With Inputs From PTI)