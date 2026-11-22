Hyderabad Bomb Threat: Hyderabad Police have stepped up security after receiving an email that threatened bomb attacks at two places in the city- Hotel Tourist Plaza in Kacheguda and Kacheguda Railway Station. The sender also warned of carrying out attacks similar to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The email, which was reportedly sent in the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed the attacks would be in revenge for the killing of the outfit’s commander Lateef Bhatt and his associates by the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

It threatened multiple explosions in Hyderabad and claimed that at least 300 people would be killed. No date or time for the alleged attacks was mentioned. ALSO READ: No Protests, No Funeral Crowds: How Kulgam Responded To LeT Commander Lateef Bhat's Killing What Did The Threatening Email Say? According to a Special Branch alert issued on November 21, the email carried the subject line 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' and was sent by a person claiming links to the terror outfit. The sender allegedly threatened to target the hotel and railway station and warned of repeating the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks in Hyderabad.

Police Intensify Security Across Hyderabad

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner said on Sunday that security measures were put in place right after the email was received. Police teams carried out anti-sabotage checks at the locations named in the e-mail and increased visible patrolling. The Special Branch has asked all Station House Officers, Assistant Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police to strengthen surveillance at the two sites. Security has also been tightened at other sensitive spots, including crowded public areas, hotels, railway and bus stations, religious places and important installations.

ALSO READ: A Carpenter, A Bread Maker, Two Similar Journeys Into Terrorism: The Parallel Stories Of Nisar Dar And Lateef Bhat Police personnel have been told to look out for suspicious individuals, unattended bags or objects, vehicles and any unusual activity. Regular patrols, security checks and coordination with other agencies have also been stressed. 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀. 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 𝗖𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝘀𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹- 𝗖𝗣 𝗛𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱 Hyderabad: Following the receipt of a intimidating email regarding possible bomb attacks at certain locations in Hyderabad, Hyderabad City Police have immediately initiated precautionary security measures. Anti-sabotage checks have been conducted at suspected locations, and visible policing has been intensified to ensure public safety and security. The Cyber Crime Police are actively working to identify and trace the perpetrators behind the threatening email. Hyderabad City Police appeal to citizens not to believe or spread rumours and to remain calm. In case of noticing any suspicious person or unattended object, the public is requested to immediately inform the police by dialling 112. Hyderabad Police are available 24×7 and remain fully committed in ensuring the safety and security of every citizen. #DontSpreadRumours #PublicSafety #AntiSabotageChecks #Dial112 #HyderabadCityPolice — Hyderabad City Police (@hydcitypolice) November 22, 2026 Police Urge People Not To Spread Rumours The police have appealed to residents not to panic or circulate unverified information about the threat. People have been asked to stay alert and immediately report any suspicious person or unattended object by calling the emergency helpline 112.