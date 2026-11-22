Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik, who once created headlines with his outrageous statement that Pakistan would "cut off those hands" attempting to control or touch its water over the Indus Waters Treaty dispute with India, has totally changed his tone in New Delhi, after participating Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) even on Sunday. When he was confronted by reporters, who asked him about the treaty, the Pakistani minister dodged the questions, saying he was not invited to discuss the water issue.

Malik also evaded direct questions regarding Pakistan harbouring terrorism and failing to take action against terror networks. ALSO READ: BJP's Sharp Jibe At Pakistan, Shares Video Of Musadik Malik Clapping At Purana Qila Event, Calls It 'New India's Response' On Indus Water Treaty, Malik said, "When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment." #WATCH | Delhi | On Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik says, "When you invite me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty, we will certainly talk about it. You haven't invited me to discuss the Indus Water Treaty at this moment..." https://t.co/Kbi8FBrsns — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026 What Malik Said On Pakistan-Backed Cross-Border Terrorims On Pakistan-backed cross-border terrorism, Malik said any discussion on this matter must be based on evidence. "My wish, given that the entire region has been engulfed by this, is that we address it collectively. I told you yesterday - though I didn't come here specifically to discuss these issues - that thousands of our people have fallen victim to extremism and terrorism, and we are focused on protecting our own citizens," he said. ALSO READ: Pakistani Minister Switches To Urdu During SCO Forum Address, Says 'English Feels Strange Here' | Watch

"There is only one way to resolve this: we must transparently present all the evidence - all the facts - to one another. We should create a forum where this evidence can be brought to light, and every issue can be addressed based on that foundation. As I said earlier, the entire region is caught in this crisis. If anyone has a stake in addressing terrorism, it is us - more than anyone else. That is why we want everything to be brought to light based on evidence, so that we can all work together to confront this terrorism and bring it to an end," the Pakistan minister stated.

#WATCH | Delhi | On terrorism, Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik says, "Any discussion on this matter must be based on evidence. My wish—given that the entire region has been engulfed by this—is that we address it collectively. I told you yesterday—though I didn't come here specifically to discuss these issues—that thousands of our people have fallen victim to extremism and terrorism, and we are focused on protecting our own citizens...There is only one way to resolve this: we must transparently present all the evidence—all the facts—to one another. We should create a forum where this evidence can be brought to light, and every issue can be addressed based on that foundation. As I said earlier, the entire region is caught in this crisis...If anyone has a stake in addressing terrorism, it is us—more than anyone else. That is why we want everything to be brought to light based on evidence, so that we can all work together to confront this terrorism and bring it to an end..." — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026 Refusing to own up to Pakistan''s state-sponsored terror apparatus, Malik tried to play the victim while demanding "evidence" for terror attacks whose footprints have repeatedly led straight back to Pakistani soil. Facing mounting diplomatic heat, the Pakistani minister pleaded for dialogue platforms, accusing those demanding accountability of seeking provocation.

What Is India's Stand On Indus Waters Treaty And Terrorism? The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent and the treaty stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued support for cross-border terrorism. India suspended the treaty in 2025 as one of the punitive measures against Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives. The treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the waters of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.

On talks to improve ties with Pakistan, the government categorically emphasised on several occasions that Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs have stated that "terror and talks cannot go together," alongside "terror and trade cannot go together" and "water and blood cannot flow together". (With Agencies Inputs)