The First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilizational Dialogue Forum, hosted by India in New Delhi from November 20 to 22, concluded on Sunday with the adoption of "Indraprastha Communique", which called for the protection of cultural heritage, including from illicit trafficking, and "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice".

Held at the historic Purana Quila, the three-day forum, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20 saw the participation of delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan's federal minister Musadik Malik. This was the first ministerial visit of a Pakistan leader after Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

ALSO READ: BJP's Sharp Jibe At Pakistan, Shares Video Of Musadik Malik Clapping At Purana Qila Event, Calls It 'New India's Response' The forum featured a series of sessions focusing on the cultural expressions of civilisations, shared heritage in art and architecture, and historical trade relations. No Bilateral Talks Between India And Pakistan Asked if any formal bilateral talks were held between India and Pakistan on the sidelines, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said, "No, there were no formal bilateral talks between the two sides." However, he said that members of the Indian side did have interactions with him over banquets, and that there were other interactions with him during the course of the forum.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Minister Switches To Urdu During SCO Forum Address, Says 'English Feels Strange Here' | Watch Pakistan Minister's U-Turn On Anti-India Stance, Bats For Better Ties Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik, who created headlines over anti-India remarks in past, said he hopes ties between his country and India will improve. "I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast. I'm very hopeful that we will take a macro view, and in that macro view, we'll be looking at all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation, and we'll be pushing the agenda of the region," he said at the SCO event.

#WATCH | Delhi | On the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Culture, Vivek Aggarwal says, "Lots of bilateral discussions took place with all the participating countries and minister-to-minister dialogues happened; Deputy Minister-to-Deputy Minister dialogues have happened and issues have been discussed on the cultural exchange programs, on the future course of exchanges, which can be bilateral and multilateral and also a lot of discussion took place for organizing artist exchanges, people to people exchanges and also to ensure that the dialogue that has started in this civilizational dialogue forum continues in future as well" — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026 Shortly before the closing session, the culture secretary said that based on discussions held during the forum and suggestions offered by the SCO member states, the forum has come out with an outcome document, which will be adopted at the closing session. He read out the details of the communique in his remarks. Highights Of 'Indraprastha Communique' - The SCO Forum document called for the protection of heritage from illicit trafficking and natural calamities. The communique also advocated embracing technology and "constructive use of artificial intelligence" in accessing cultural heritage.

- It also affirmed "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice" and recognised shared legacies in architecture, music, cuisine and textiles. - The outcome document said it recognises culture as a "vital bridge for friendship, good neighbourliness" among nations. The communique also underlined joint nomination by countries for UNESCO heritage tag. - Aggarwal said, "Very positive discussions happened for the exchange of ideas, for the exchange of objects on civilizational narratives, on joint museum exhibitions, and on work regarding manuscripts and traditional knowledge systems. Overall, the outcome has been very, very pleasant. A formal Indraprastha communique has been issued on the discussions that have taken place to lay out a roadmap for the future of this civilizational dialogue to continue among the SCO countries"

- "Lots of bilateral discussions took place with all the participating countries and minister-to-minister dialogues happened; Deputy Minister-to-Deputy Minister dialogues have happened and issues have been discussed on the cultural exchange programs, " he added. (With Agencies Inputs)