Ayodhya-Janakpur Train: Travelling between two important religious destinations in India and Nepal is about to get easier with the launch of a new train service linking Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah are scheduled to flag off the service on Monday, November 23. The railway link will connect Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, with Janakpur, traditionally regarded as the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The move is also expected to strengthen transport links and cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Indian Railways will run a special train for the inaugural journey from Ayodhya to Janakpur. Details of the regular service, including its final timetable, will be announced separately. Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Numbers The inaugural train from Ayodhya to Janakpur will operate as train number 04295, while the return service will run as 04296. Once regular operations begin, the train numbers will be 15595 from Ayodhya to Janakpur and 15596 for the return journey.

ALSO READ: Mumbai To Ahmedabad In Under 2 Hours: India's Bullet Train Hits Key Milestone, Set To Open In 2027 | Check Route, Speed Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Timings The inaugural special will leave Ayodhya Dham at 12:30 PM on November 23 and reach Janakpur Dham at 10 AM on November 24. For the return journey, train number 04296 will depart Janakpur Dham at 1 PM on November 24 and arrive at Ayodhya Dham at 8:10 AM on November 25.

Ayodhya-Janakpur Train Route And Stoppages The inaugural service will pass through several stations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before entering Nepal. The scheduled stops include Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj Junction, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho Halt, Madhubani and Jayanagar Customs Yard, apart from Ayodhya Dham and Janakpur Dham. The train will pass through Paniyihawa without stopping. Customs-related procedures will also take place at Jayanagar on both sides of the India-Nepal border.

Timetable Of Ayodhya To Janakpur Train (04295) The special train will depart from Ayodhya Dham at 12:30 PM on November 23. It will reach Mankapur at 2:05 PM and leave at 2:07 PM. The train will arrive at Basti at 3:03 PM and depart at 3:05 PM, followed by Gorakhpur, where it will stop from 5:30 PM to 5:40 PM. It will pass through Paniyihawa at 7:40 PM before reaching Narkatiaganj Junction at 9 PM. After a 30-minute halt, it will leave at 9:30 PM. The next stop will be Raxaul, where it will arrive at 11:10 PM and depart at 11:15 PM. The train will reach Sitamarhi at 1:35 AM on November 24 and leave at 1:40 AM. It will stop at Shisho Halt from 2:53 AM to 2:55 AM and at Madhubani from 4:48 AM to 4:50 AM. At Jayanagar Customs Yard, the train will halt on the Indian side from 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM and on the Nepalese side from 6:45 AM to 7:45 AM. It will finally reach Janakpur Dham at 10 AM.

ALSO READ: Delhi-Lucknow Bullet Train To Cut Travel Time By 2 Hours, Corridor To Extend Up To Guwahati; Check Proposed Routes Timetable Of Janakpur To Ayodhya Train (04296) The return special will leave Janakpur Dham at 1 PM on November 24. It will reach Jayanagar Customs Yard at 2:10 PM and depart at 3:10 PM on the Indian side. On the Nepalese side, the scheduled halt will be from 2:25 PM to 3:25 PM. The train will arrive at Madhubani at 3:48 PM and leave at 3:50 PM. It will stop at Shisho Halt from 4:48 PM to 4:50 PM, followed by Sitamarhi from 7 PM to 7:05 PM and Raxaul from 8:45 PM to 8:50 PM. At Narkatiaganj Junction, the train will halt from 10:50 PM to 11:20 PM. It will pass through Paniyihawa at 2 AM on November 25 before reaching Gorakhpur at 3:55 AM. After a 10-minute halt, it will leave at 4:05 AM. The remaining stops will be Basti, from 4:58 AM to 5 AM, and Mankapur, from 5:53 AM to 5:55 AM. The train will reach Ayodhya Dham at 8:10 AM on November 25.

Will Regular Trains Follow The Same Route? The regular Ayodhya-Janakpur service is expected to follow the same route and cover the stoppages planned for the inaugural special. However, Indian Railways has not formally confirmed this yet. The railway authorities are expected to release the regular service timetable and other operational details soon.