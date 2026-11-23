The Parliament is making a new record each day as it remains unprorogued for the longest-ever period, crossing 100 days since the last meeting of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The 100-day break is the longest in Indian parliamentary history, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.

Meanwhile, buzz is swirling in political circles that the BJP-led NDA government is gathering the necessary numbers to get the delimitation bill through the Houses and hence, the unprorogued session. According to parliamentary rules, a session that hasn't been prorogued can be reconvened with less than a week's notice, while a two-week notice is mandatory for convening a new session after prorogation. The government is eyeing to secure the two-thirds majority needed to pass the Delimitation Bill, which it has linked to the process of implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. It is reported that the opposition parties DMK and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which are outside the Congress-led INDIA Bloc, are broadly in agreement with Congress on this issue. What are the government's plans? Sources within the BJP-led NDA government, cited by Jagran.com, have clarified that there will be no special session of Parliament this month. However, speculation about a three-day meeting between November 25 and 27 has been circulating in Delhi for the past several weeks.

The next part of the monsoon session is expected to be convened in the second week of December, with about a dozen sittings expected. The government plans to introduce both bills in the first three days of the session. ALSO READ: Congress Seeks All-Party Dialogue On Delimitation, Reiterates Demand For 25-Year Freeze On Lok Sabha Seats Government strategists believe that the remaining days of the session may be marred by uproar as political parties are focused on the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and some other states. Congress, on the other hand, has argued that the women's reservations provided under the original 2023 Act should be kept separate from the census and delimitation process. It has set four conditions for this. What are Opposition's demands? The total number of Lok Sabha seats remains at 543 even after delimitation, with no increase or decrease

Each state retains its current number of seats

The Women's Reservation Act of 2023, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, be immediately implemented, reserving 182 seats for women from the current 543

The existing system be frozen for the next 25 years through a constitutional amendment The government wants to implement delimitation by passing a bill that would allow it to carry out delimitation without waiting for the completion of the ongoing 2027 Census.

Because it has linked the 33 per cent women's reservation to the new delimitation, the government is accusing the Congress of obstructing women's empowerment. Parties like NCP (Sharad Pawar) may support the bill brought by the government if there are written assurances on a straight 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats in all states. NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule had recently said that her party opposes the bill in its current form (unwritten assurances and ambiguity on formula for increase). She added that if the government is willing to give written assurance and comes out clear on the methodology to be used, the party would reconsider its stance.

The BJP's tally has increased since it first introduced the bill, which fell on the floor of the House. But still it lacks the two-thirds majority and would need support from non-NDA parties. What is in the draft of the current bill? According to the government's current draft bill, the Lok Sabha will increase its seats from 543 to 850, with one-third (approximately 283) reserved for women on a rotational basis. The distribution of seats among states will be redrawn based on the 2011 census or any other census chosen by the government.

ALSO READ: Delimitation Bill: Supriya Sule Puts Ball In Govt's Court With Conditional Support, Says Women's Quota Must Be Implemented The opposition's position so far leaves the government with the option of implementing women's reservations within the existing House structure. The government argues that increasing the number of seats and reorganising the House will lead to more effective public representation.

Meanwhile, Congress has demanded an all-party meeting on this issue, but the government is yet to respond. If the bill is not passed in December, there will not be enough time to hold the 2029 Lok Sabha elections based on the new redrawn boundaries.