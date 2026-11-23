Sabarimala Pilgrimage 2026: The annual Sabarimala pilgrimage began when the temple opened on November 16, with regular pujas and darshan commencing on November 17. During this season, large flocks of devotees visit Lord Ayyappa’s shrine in Kerala. Amid such a rush, people might get confused about how to register or secure a darshan slot or which routes to take.

Pilgrims heading to the Sabarimala temple can book their darshan slots online through the Virtual Q system. It lets devotees pick a date for their visit and lock in a booking before they set off.

To make virtual ticket bookings and travel rules easier for the pilgrims to understand, here is detailed information on the same.

To book a slot, go to the Virtual Q portal and log in with your mobile number and email address. First-time users need to create an account by filling in their name, address, contact number and details from a government-issued ID. Aadhaar, voter ID and passport are all accepted.

Once you submit the details, verify your account with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. After that you can choose your preferred darshan date and finish the booking. Make sure you carry the confirmation along with the original ID proof, as these may be checked during the pilgrimage.

Children under five years of age do not need a Virtual Q ticket.

Sabarimala Spot Booking

Devotees who haven’t booked online can still try for a darshan slot at the designated spot-booking centres. These depend on how many slots are left and the daily quota.

The centres are at Nilakkal, Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram. Nilakkal is the main booking point and base camp for pilgrims, while Erumeli and Vandiperiyar Sathram serve those approaching the shrine from those routes.

There is no spot-booking facility at Pamba. It was moved to Nilakkal after a High Court order to stop overcrowding at the riverside centre. Of the 14,000 daily spot-booking slots allotted this season, nearly 10,000 are available at Nilakkal.

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Three Routes To Reach Sabarimala

Pilgrims can pick from three main trekking routes to the hill shrine. The distance and difficulty differ, so it’s best to plan the journey accordingly.

Pamba Route: Also called the Neelimala route, this is the shortest and most commonly used path. The trek from Pamba to the shrine is about five kilometres.

Erumeli Route: Known as Periya Pathai, this traditional route runs for roughly 40 kilometres. It eventually joins the Pamba route and involves a much longer trek through the hills.

Vandiperiyar Route: Devotees can also reach Sabarimala via Vandiperiyar in Kerala’s Idukki district. Though less frequently used, it gives another option for those travelling from that side.