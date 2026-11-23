Bisleri International on Monday has responded after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) initiated prosecution proceedings against the company after a packaged drinking water sample was declared unsafe. The company said it takes water safety seriously and will work with the regulator to resolve the issue through the proper legal process.

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. issues statement after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after a sample of its packaged drinking water failed safety tests. "We are aware of recent media reports that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notice to Bisleri. The matter dates back approximately 14 months, to a batch produced in September 2025 at Bisleri’s Goa manufacturing facility, one of 143 plants in our network. On 30 September 2025, FSSAI collected six samples from the Goa facility. Initial testing found that five samples met all applicable standards. The sixth recorded a bromate level of 12 micrograms per litre, against the prescribed limit of 10 micrograms per litre. Following Bisleri’s appeal dated 22 November 2025, FSSAI sent that sample to a referral laboratory for retesting. The referral laboratory found bromate of the sample within the prescribed limit and separately flagged polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) in the sample. The difference between the two results raised questions that Bisleri believed warranted clarification. Bisleri arranged for the same sample to be tested independently at an FSSAI-approved laboratory. That test found bromate within the prescribed limit. We submitted the independent test results to FSSAI’s Western Regional Office with a formal letter dated 2 February 2026. We received no further communication from FSSAI after that submission and understood the matter to be closed. To date, Bisleri has received no notice by email or in hard copy and has been unable to locate the reported notice on FSSAI’s website. Drinking water safety is a priority for Bisleri. We maintain stringent quality controls of over 90 tests across our 10-step manufacturing process and will continue to cooperate with FSSAI to address the matter through the appropriate regulatory process. A trusted brand for years, Bisleri remains safe for consumption..." — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026

The action follows an inspection in which FSSAI collected a sample of Bisleri's packaged drinking water from the company's Goa premises. According to the food safety regulator, the sample failed to meet the prescribed bromate limits and was declared unsafe under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. FSSAI shared the findings in a social media post.

ALSO READ: FSSAI Orders Prosecution Of Bisleri After Carcinogens Found In Water Sample