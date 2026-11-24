West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday, proposed to rename the state as “Paschim Banga”. The CM asserted that the proposal would be tabled in the next assembly session. Even as the matter is not a new issue in Bengal, what happens to the state’s number plates, laws and maps if West Bengal’s name is changed.

What Happens To WB Number Plates If West Bengal’s name changes, owners of already registered vehicles do not need to replace their number plates or update their Registration Certificates (RCs). Under this rule, Uttaranchal became Uttarakhand (UA to UK) and Orissa became Odisha (OR to OD), previously.

Following parliamentary approva;, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) would issue a notification amending the state code list for new vehicles. Depending on the final approved name, the new prefix would shift accordingly (for example, PB is already taken by Punjab, so a name like Paschim Banga would require an unused two-letter code). Existing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) stay legally valid on the road until the vehicle is re-registered in another state or scrapped.

ALSO READ: West Bengal To 'Paschim Banga': CM Suvendu Plans Renaming Proposal In Assembly Next Month What Changes in Law, Constitution and Legal Documents If West Bengal changes its name to Paschim Banga, under Article 4, the parliamentary act that renames the state automatically amends the First Schedule (which lists states and territories) and the Fourth Schedule (which allocates Rajya Sabha seats) of the Indian Constitution. The Alteration of Name Act includes a standard "construction of references" clause. Any existing central or state law, court ruling, contract, or government notification referencing "West Bengal" is legally read as referring to the new name without needing to rewrite old statutes.

Birth certificates, land deeds, Aadhaar cards, and passports listing "West Bengal" remain legally binding. Government databases update the state name for newly issued documents, while existing IDs only reflect the new name if you apply for a renewal or address update.

ALSO READ: From New Cow Slaughter Bill And 10,146 Govt Jobs To Exam Fee Waiver: Key Decisions By West Bengal Cabinet Changes in Geographical Records If the state’s name is renamed, it will just alter text labels; district lines, state borders, and international boundaries will remain unchanged. Following the official Gazette notification, the Survey of India and the Registrar General & Census Commissioner will update government maps, atlases, and census records.

Private platforms (such as Google Maps) and international bodies will update their databases after the Gazette notification. PIN codes (which begin with 70–74 for the region) will stay completely unchanged, as they are tied to postal zones rather than state names.