AIMIM Bihar unit chief Akhtarul Iman has sparked a row with his controversial remarks on the attire of Muslim couples during their weddings. He described women's dressing as that of tawaif (courtesan) without purdah (veil), and men's like 'pigs'. Iman was venting out at what he described as improper practices at the Islamic weddings. The controversy broke out after a video of the gathering where he was speaking went viral on social media. The clip showed Imam lashing out against Muslim brides sitting without veils over their faces, while men looked at them. "Tawaifs have more shame than your bahus," Imam said at a gathering.

Imam objected to a common practice of dressing brides in traditional finery and seating them without purdah at a reception beside her husband while men looked at them. He argued that Muslim women should observe 'purdah.' He then went on to criticise Muslim men, saying, "I want to ask our menfolk, have you lost all sense of shame? This type of free intermingling is characteristic of swine." ALSO READ: Owaisi Gets Unexpected Guard Of Honour At Saharanpur After Cops Mistake Him For SC Judge, Inquiry Ordered | WATCH After outcry grew, Imam defended his remarks by saying that it reflected the teachings of Islamic religious scholars. "India has a long tradition of Sufi saints and respect for women. Wearing sindoor is a matter of religious faith, and similarly, Islam requires women to observe purdah and wear hijab. No one should disrespect a religious scholar’s cap or tear a woman’s hijab. My comments were intended only for Muslims who wish to follow Islamic teachings, particularly regarding modesty and interactions between men and women," he told news agency ANI.

His statement drew sharp reaction from political parties. Congress leader Mumtaz Patel condemned his remarks, calling it derogatory towards women and against Islamic teachings. ALSO READ: UP Polls: Azam Khan Takes 'Hyderabadi Biryani Not Preferred' Jibe At Owaisi; Downplays AIMIM's Impact "It is very, very disgusting to see the so-called representatives of the community, especially coming from a party like the AIMIM that is supposedly representing Muslims, talk so derogatorily about women. Nowhere does Islam demean women like that. The religion or the culture does not treat women this way," she said.