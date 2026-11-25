Thiruparankundram Deepam Row: Amid the ongoing Thiruparankundram Deepam row, Madurai District Collector on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the Karthigai Deepam was not unfortunately lit at the top hill, as directed by the apex court. In his status report, the collector highlighted that the deepam was lit at its traditional spot. However, on being requested to take suo moto cognizance of the matter, the apex court asked the advocate representing the Hindu worshippers to file a petition.

Supreme Court's Direction Earlier, despite objections from the state government, Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Vipul Pancholi allowed the worshippers to lit the deepam at the top hill on November 24. However, while appearing for Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari argued that the entire top belonged to the shrine. The worshippers and the Dargah board are in conflict over the ownership of the hill and the exact location of the ritual.

Ahead of the festival, the district administration had tightened the security and imposed a ban on large gatherings across the region. The local authorities stated that the decision was taken based on the reports suggesting a possibility of confrontation between the two groups.

Earlier, the BJP members and the Hindu organisations staged a massive protest in Madurai after the administration lit the deepam at the traditional site. The Madurai police on Wednesday informed that case has been registered against 300 such protesters under several sections of the BNS.

ALSO READ: Thiruparankundram Deepam Row Intensifies: 300 People From BJP, Hindu Outfits Booked Over Protests Controversy Explained While the lamp has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam on the lower slopes of the hill, the Hindu worshippers have recently demanded to perform the ritual at the top of the hill, around 50 metres away from the dargah.

While opposing the demands, the Tamil Nadu government stated that it would lead to severe administrative challenges. Apart from this, the Dargah committee also objected by stating that the Madras High Court had passed the order without giving adequate time to the shrine.