The Supreme Court refused to grant interim bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam on Wednesday. The top court issued a notice to the Delhi Police on their fresh bail pleas in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohana denied immediate interim bail, stating it would hear the response of the authorities first.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal asked for an interim bail for Umar Khalid, while Siddharth Dave raised a similar request for Sharjeel Imam. The bench, however, said the Delhi Police would have to respond to the interim bail requests before the court could consider them.

“Not today," the CJI said when Sibal referred to an earlier instance in which interim bail had been granted to co-accused in the same case. ALSO READ: India Advises US Religious Freedom Body To 'Stop Lecturing Others' After Sharjeel Imam Detention Remarks What happened in the court? CJI Surya Kant stated a three-judge bench would have to be constituted to investigate the issue in view of an earlier reference order passed on May 22 in Tasleem Ahmed. The order concerned a perceived collision between the principles laid down in different judgements on bail in cases involving prolonged incarceration under the UAPA.

Dave said that the reference had no links to the present petitions, which were filed as per the apex court's January 2026 order allowing Khalid and Imam to seek bail after one year. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, countered that the reference order also concerned the same FIR.

ALSO READ: Delhi Riots Case: Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam Approach Supreme Court Against Delhi HC's Bail Refusal When Sibal asked whether the interim bail plea could be listed separately, the CJI said the main matter itself would be listed. The court also directed that the matter be placed before the CJI on the administrative side for the constitution of a three-judge bench.

Why were they denied bail before? The apex court on January 5, rejected the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. The court described the two former Jawaharlal Nehry University (JNU) students as “ideological drivers" of the alleged conspiracy.

The bench, comprising Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria granted bail to five other accused, including Gulfisha Fatima, after distinguishing their alleged roles in the case. While denying bail to Khalid and Imam, the court imposed a one-year embargo on their ability to seek bail. The two-judges bench then stated the two may approach the apex court again either after the examination of the protected witness are comleted or a year from the date of order.

In their fresh pleas, Khalid and Imam have claimed that the one-year restriction is about to complete. They have also contended that the prosecution is unlikely to complete the examination of protected witnesses by January 5, 2027. Citing their prolonged incarceration, they have sought bail.