Packaged drinking water brands across India are set to come under closer scrutiny as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a nationwide surveillance exercise to examine water quality. The testing process has begun, with findings expected in one to two months, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani said on Wednesday.

The exercise comes days after the food safety regulator initiated prosecution proceedings against Bisleri International over a packaged drinking water sample collected from its Goa manufacturing facility. However, Punhani clarified that the nationwide checks are part of FSSAI's regular monitoring programme and were not initiated for any specific reason.

"That process has started, and we're doing it across the country. The results will take at least a month or two," ANI quoted Punhani.

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Explaining the rationale behind including packaged drinking water in the surveillance exercise, he said the regulator had been examining different food categories to check compliance with prescribed safety standards.

"Last year, we took up dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, sugary drinks and other products. So, water is also part of the process," he said.

Why Is FSSAI Taking Action Against Bisleri?

The nationwide surveillance comes amid regulatory action against Bisleri International after a sample of its packaged drinking water was declared unsafe by two laboratories.

On November 23, FSSAI granted sanction to launch prosecution against the company under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The initial regulatory sample was found non-compliant with prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe.

Subsequently, after the company appealed, the sample was forwarded to a referral food laboratory for further tests. The second laboratory also returned an unsafe result after the analysis showed the presence of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

FSSAI said that the report pertains to only a sample of a batch, GO 270, that had been sourced from the company’s Verna Electronic City factory of the company. The regulator had also banned the sale of the batch under Section 36(3) of the Act.