- Traffic constable transferred after fining SHO's son.
- Hyundai Creta had number plates covered with paper.
- Incident involved argument, viral video, alleged misbehavior.
A traffic constable in Greater Noida was transferred to the police lines after an argument with a car driver over a Hyundai Creta with covered number plates. The incident took place on November 16 and later went viral on social media.
According to India Today, Head Constable Nakul stopped the Hyundai Creta while he was on duty that evening. The car's front and rear number plates were covered with white paper. When Nakul asked the driver to get out of the car, he refused. The constable then issued a traffic challan for breaking traffic rules.
The driver became angry and called his father, Inspector Vinod Kumar, who is the SHO of Knowledge Park police station. The inspector reached the spot to handle the matter. An SOG team was also called there.
Meanwhile, Nakul informed the Traffic Inspector and Traffic Sub-Inspector about the incident. However, he later alleged that the inspector had misbehaved with him. The constable was then called to the DCP Traffic office and transferred to the police lines.
According to reports, officials took action against Nakul over allegations that he had behaved inappropriately with senior officers. They also claimed that his way of speaking during the meeting at the DCP Traffic office was not acceptable and that he did not follow the instructions of his seniors.
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A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, a man can be seen standing next to the Hyundai Creta. The car's rear number plate is covered with white paper, while the front plate also appears to be hidden.
A traffic constable in Noida issued a challan to an SHO’s private Hyundai Creta for having its number plate covered with paper. Later! He was sent to the police lines. Doing his duty apparently came at a price! 🤦♂️ https://t.co/vwOQkLePig— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 24, 2026
A person can be heard saying in the video that someone was driving a car with paper covering its number plate. The vehicle was reportedly being used by the son of the SHO of Knowledge Park police station.
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Inspector Vinod Kumar has denied the allegations that he misbehaved with the constable. He said his son had taken the car out for some work and that the traffic police had issued a challan of Rs 30,000 for breaking traffic rules. He also said that the allegations against him were false.
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The incident has also brought attention to the use of cars with covered number plates by police teams. Police units sometimes use such vehicles during special operations and secret investigations so that suspects cannot identify them or note down their registration numbers.