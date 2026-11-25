A traffic constable in Greater Noida was transferred to the police lines after an argument with a car driver over a Hyundai Creta with covered number plates. The incident took place on November 16 and later went viral on social media.

According to India Today, Head Constable Nakul stopped the Hyundai Creta while he was on duty that evening. The car's front and rear number plates were covered with white paper. When Nakul asked the driver to get out of the car, he refused. The constable then issued a traffic challan for breaking traffic rules.

The driver became angry and called his father, Inspector Vinod Kumar, who is the SHO of Knowledge Park police station. The inspector reached the spot to handle the matter. An SOG team was also called there.

Meanwhile, Nakul informed the Traffic Inspector and Traffic Sub-Inspector about the incident. However, he later alleged that the inspector had misbehaved with him. The constable was then called to the DCP Traffic office and transferred to the police lines.

According to reports, officials took action against Nakul over allegations that he had behaved inappropriately with senior officers. They also claimed that his way of speaking during the meeting at the DCP Traffic office was not acceptable and that he did not follow the instructions of his seniors.