Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday revealed that 30 terrorists belonging to Reasi have crossed the border and have been training in Pakistan for attacks. He said that these terrorists went missing between 1991 and 2003. The DGP added that the missing terrorists have been providing weapons, ammunition and money to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The police chief said the Mahore police station had received information from reliable sources that approximately 30 terrorists from Mahore and Chasana were travelling to Pakistan to receive weapons training to wage war against India.

In a statement, the DGP said, "These people are now working for (HM) Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and are supplying arms/ammunition, money, etc to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, besides instigating, radicalising the youth for taking part in terror activities in the area."

ALSO READ: BJP's Sharp Jibe At Pakistan, Shares Video Of Musadik Malik Clapping At Purana Qila Event, Calls It 'New India's Response' The DGP has released a list of the names of all terrorists. These include: Mohammad Qayyum of Shadol, Mohammad Sabdar, Ghulam Mohammad, Ghulam Qadir, Mushtaq Ahmed, Khushal Hussain, Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Rafiq (alias Shabbir), Shabbir Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed, Makhana, Alaf Din, Abdul Majeed, Ghulam Mohammad (alias Gama) and Mushtaq Ahmed of Sildhar, Mohammad Yousuf Khakmat, Mohammad Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraf, Ghulam Mohammad, Abdul Hamid Nazar (alias Mahamdu), Jamal Din, Talib Hussain, Mohammad Rafiq, Gami Gujjar, Mohammad Rafiq, Mohammad Qasim, Abdul Hamid, Shabbir Ahmed, Mohammad Rafiq and Mohammad Ali.

In 2024, the Mahore police registered an FIR against these alleged terrorists under sections of the Indian Penal Code (BNS), Explosives and Improvised Materials (IMP) provisions, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). ALSO READ: No Protests, No Funeral Crowds: How Kulgam Responded To LeT Commander Lateef Bhat's Killing The DGP also stated that five of these terrorists were trying to sell their land in Jammu and Kashmir to fund terrorism. These terrorists were actively involved in attempts to revive terrorist activities in the area from across the border and were selling their land to fund terrorism. Over 27 kanals of their land were seized by the police.