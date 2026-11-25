In a chilling incident, a man's hand was chopped off using a sickle, and shots were fired at him outside a local court in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday. The incident took place at Gate No. 4 outside Shivajinagar Court.

According to information, four to five assailants opened fire at the victim. The police have sealed the area after this incident.

The police recovered a gun magazine and a bullet. Details about the attackers, the motive and any injuries are yet to be confirmed. The incident comes two days after the court received a bomb threat via email on November 23, prompting an evacuation and search operation.