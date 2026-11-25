- Man's hand chopped off, shot dead outside Pune court.
- Four to five assailants attacked victim at Shivajinagar Court.
- Incident follows recent bomb threat at the same court.
In a chilling incident, a man's hand was chopped off using a sickle, and shots were fired at him outside a local court in Maharashtra's Pune on Wednesday. The incident took place at Gate No. 4 outside Shivajinagar Court.
According to information, four to five assailants opened fire at the victim. The police have sealed the area after this incident.
The police recovered a gun magazine and a bullet. Details about the attackers, the motive and any injuries are yet to be confirmed. The incident comes two days after the court received a bomb threat via email on November 23, prompting an evacuation and search operation.
The videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. In one of the videos, four men hit the man repeatedly using a koyta (sickle) before fleeing on two scooters with two other accomplices. The bleeding victim then gets up, crosses the road, and falls on a footpath.
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A closer view in another video shows his left hand cut off while he was lying on the footpath. Pune City Police told news agency ANI that the victim, Mandar Kivde, is himself a murder accused.
"A person, Mandar Kivde, was attacked by around 4-5 assailants around 1.15 pm outside the Shivajinagar Court premises. The victim has been shifted to the Hospital and is undergoing treatment. He has sharp-weapon injuries. Prima facie, no firearm injuries are noticed, as per feedback from the treating doctors. Names of suspects have been identified. Two firearms have been recovered from the spot. Teams are working to arrest the accused. The victim had an offence of murder registered against him in 2025. He has recently come out on bail," the Pune City Police said.
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Kiwale was in jail in connection with the murder and was released from jail just four days ago. He arrived in court for legal proceedings today. Police are currently searching for the absconding attackers, based on CCTV footage and viral videos.