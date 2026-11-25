Six years after leaving the Trinamool Congress, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari revealed that former President Pranab Mukherjee had advised him to go with Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he wanted to take his political career forward on his own way.

Speaking at the 'Bengal Ascends' event organised by The Economic Times, Adhikari said that Mukherjee had told him that he would always remain an employee in the TMC. Mukherjee said this when Adhikari, along with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, went to Raisina Hill after the former became President.

"My original advisor was later Pranab Mukherjee. I went to Raisina Hill (Rashtrapati Bhavan) after he became President," CM Adhikari said.

Adhikari added, "Pranab ji told me, think about what you want to do. If you want to remain an employee, stay here. If you want to move ahead on your own, stay with Modi ji".

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He recalled Mukherjee's assessment of TMC, saying that it is a party of Pisi and Bhaipo (aunt and nephew), an apparent reference to former CM Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek.

"It is very much like a private company. I did not want to remain there as a worker, so I left," the West Bengal CM added.

"He was my guardian, my adviser. Apart from politics, every Indian respects Mr Pranab Mukherjee," Adhikari said.

Adhikari, however, refused to provide specific details about when the conversation happened, saying that he did not want to ignite a controversy around the former President who is no more.

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"I don't want to say much about this. He is no longer with us. There could be a controversy over this. I don't want to reveal much," he said.

Mukherjee had died in August 2020, and months later, Adhikari had switched to the BJP.