NTA Exam Security: In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of a task force under technology expert Nandan Nilekani to recommend measures for strengthening the examination system, amid protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination and paper leaks. PM Modi said the task force would submit a report and stressed the need for a "reliable" and "transparent" examination system with greater use of technology.

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The Official Social media X (Previously Twitter) handle @CMOMaharashtra has given detailed information regarding the meeting, as given

🔸Nandan Nilekani, Chairman of the High-Powered Task Force constituted to strengthen security, introduce reforms and enhance transparency in the examination process, met CM Devendra Fadnavis. Former ISRO Chairman and Task Force member Dr S. Somanath and senior officials were present. 🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची आज परीक्षा प्रक्रियेतील व्यापक सुरक्षितता, सुधारणा आणि पारदर्शकता वाढविण्याच्या दृष्टीने गठित उच्चस्तरीय कृती दलाचे अध्यक्ष नंदन निलेकणी यांनी भेट घेतली. यावेळी इस्रोचे माजी अध्यक्ष व कृती दलाचे सदस्य डॉ. एस. सोमनाथ व वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. 🔸मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस इनसे आज परीक्षा प्रक्रिया में व्यापक सुरक्षा, सुधार और पारदर्शिता बढ़ाने के उद्देश्य से गठित उच्चस्तरीय कार्यबल के अध्यक्ष नंदन नीलेकणी इन्होंने भेंट की। इस अवसर पर इसरो के पूर्व अध्यक्ष एवं कार्यबल के सदस्य डॉ. एस. सोमनाथ और वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। 🕦11.35am | 23-11-2026📍Varsha Bungalow, Mumbai | स. ११.३५ वा. | २३-११-२०२६📍वर्षा निवासस्थान, मुंबई. @Dev_Fadnavis @NandanNilekani @SomanathSpeak #Maharashtra #DevendraFadnavis #ExamReforms #Mumbai — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) November 23, 2026

What Did PM Modi Say About Examination Reforms?

In a video message, PM Modi said, "Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to constitute a high-powered task force under the leadership of the world-renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani. This task force will focus on examination reforms, and based on its report, steps will be taken to ensure the credibility of upcoming examinations at the earliest," he added.

What Is The Role Of Nandan Nilekani Task Force?

The Nandan Nilekani task force will comprise a multidisciplinary group of experts tasked with suggesting measures to revamp examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with a focus on technology integration and structural reforms.