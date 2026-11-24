UPMSP Practical Exam Dates 2027: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued the timetable for practical examinations of Class 10 and Class 12 for the year 2027. As per the timetable issued by the board, the practical exams will be held in two different phases from January 11, 2027, till January 28, 2027. The students may see the dates of their division-wise examinations.

UP Board 2027: When Will Practical Exams Begin?

As per the schedule of UP Board, the first phase of practical examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from January 11 to January 19, 2027.

The second phase of practical exams will be held from January 20 to January 28, 2027. Students are advised to check the schedule for their respective divisions to know when their schools will conduct the examinations.

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UP Board Practical Exam 2027: How To Check District-Wise Dates?

UPMSP has announced the practical examination schedule division-wise. Students can identify their examination dates by checking the division under which their district falls.

The complete phase-wise schedule is provided below.

Which Divisions Fall In Phase One?

The first phase of the UP Board practical examinations will be conducted from January 11 to January 19, 2027.

The following divisions will be covered during this phase:

-Agra

-Saharanpur

-Bareilly

-Lucknow

-Jhansi

-Chitrakoot

-Ayodhya

-Azamgarh

-Devipatan

-Basti

Which Divisions Fall In Phase Two?

The second phase of the UP Board practical examinations will take place from January 20 to January 28, 2027.

The following divisions are included in the second phase:

-Aligarh

-Meerut

-Moradabad

-Kanpur

-Prayagraj

-Mirzapur

-Varanasi

-Gorakhpur

When Will Board Exams Begin?

According to the timetable released by UPMSP, the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted from February 5 to February 24, 2027.

A total of 52,11,570 students have registered for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. The registration figure is lower than last year's total.

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When Will Admit Cards Be Released?

The UP Board admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be sent to schools a few days before the commencement of the examinations.

Students will be able to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools by contacting their class teachers or school principals.