National Defence Academy (NDA) Recruitment 2027: Short Notice issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for the NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027. As per the short notice issued by UPSC, the online application form will open on 02 December 2026. Applications for the same have to be submitted by 22 December 2026 on the website upsc.gov.in.

The test will be conducted on 11 April 2027 for admission into the NDA wings for the 159th Course, and the INAC for the 121st Course, for joining the academy as on 1 January 2028.

National Defence Academy (NDA) Recruitment 2027: Overview

Detail Information Conducting body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam name NDA and NA Examination (I), 2027 NDA NA 1 Exam date 11 April 2027 Detailed notice release 02 December 2026 NDA NA Last date to apply 22 December 2026 Application mode Online only, at upsconline.nic.in NDA course 159th Course Naval Academy course 121st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) Course commencement 01 January 2028 Official website upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA Exam 2027: Steps To Apply Step 1: Visit the Commission's official website. Step 2: Now complete the 'One Time Registration (OTR)' process.

Step 3: Select NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027 and fill out the application form. Step 4: Upload the required photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the detailed notice. Step 5: Pay the application fee online, where applicable. Step 6: Submit the form and save a printout for future reference. UPSC NDA 2027: What Is The Selection Process?