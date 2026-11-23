Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: Schools will be closed in various states in India on Tuesday, 24th November 2026, because of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and more, have declared a holiday for tomorrow, but it is important for parents and students to understand that it may differ according to the state governments and institutions.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated as the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. In some states, it falls on the same day as Kartik Purnima, whereas in Delhi, it is observed as Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

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Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: State-Wise Holiday List

Delhi: Schools in Delhi shall remain closed on November 24 as per news reports. The date has been marked as a public holiday in the government calendar of Delhi as Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. In addition, some private schools too have declared holiday for tomorrow.



West Bengal: Government and government-aided schools in West Bengal shall remain closed on November 24 as per the official holiday calendar. On the other hand, private schools might go by their own academic calendar. Thus, students are advised to check the closure with their respective class teachers.



Uttar Pradesh: As per the 2026 holiday calendar of the State Government, November 24 has been declared as holiday in view of Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.



Bihar: As per holiday calendar of the State, schools in Bihar shall remain closed on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima.