Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 24, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 24, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 24:

1. Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation case

2. PM Modi meets Nepal PM Balendra Shah, both exchange gifts including Gangajal and Rudraksha in Delhi

3. Earthmover at Amarnath Yatra stopover Sheshnag lake draws outrage from parties and locals

4. Supreme Court asks petitioner to move Allahabad High Court over ‘demolition’ of 100-year-old mosque at Saharanpur

5. Supreme Court seeks response of Centre, ECI on PIL for reforms in anti-defection law

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School Assembly International News Headlines for November 24:

1. Rs 15,000 Crore Relief Package To Major Rail Push: Why Is India Investing Big In Its Neighbour Nepal? Explained

2. No Deal On Fossil Fuels: Inside COP31 Talks Breakdown And India's Stand For Global South

3. Trump Makes Fresh Appeal To Bring Back Jensen Huang As Nvidia CEO, Cites US Interest

4. Carney Laughs As Trump Lookalike Mocks US-Canada Trade Tensions At Press Gallery Dinner

5. Trump Gets 'As I Predicted' Moment After US Market Crash, Recalls His Two Warnings On Democratic Win In Midterms

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 24:

1. 1st Test: Big Blow To India's WTC Final Hopes As Match Ends In Draw

2. Gill Spots What Others Miss As DRS Sends Blundell Packing In 1st Test

3. India A Skipper Tilak Varma Throws Batters Under The Bus After Loss vs Pak

4. Pant Breaks Sidhu's 32-Year-Old Record, Emulates Gilchrist For Massive Feat

5. "A Win For Us Was A Draw Here": NZ Coach's Big Statement After India Test