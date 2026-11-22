Today’s School Assembly News Headline (November 23, 2026): In today’s school assembly on November 22, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world. Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

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School Assembly National News Headlines for November 23:

1. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ramrao Wadkute dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

2. University of Hyderabad students continue protest, demand termination of faculty member over alleged casteist remarks

3. Six sent to juvenile home after Mumbai assault; Maharashtra SP leader seeks age change

4. At least nine killed, several injured as vehicle carrying pilgrims rams into truck in Rajasthan’s Kota

5. Kashmir’s famed saffron fields have been used as dumping grounds for three years: Mehbooba Mufti

School Assembly International News Headlines for November 23

1. Nvidia Row: Fresh Details On Alice Huang Pin Her Close To Secret Network Diverting AI Chips To China

2. India, Bulgaria discuss bilateral ties, IMEC, Black Sea situation

3. Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi missile in western region

4. COP31: Turkiye's final draft doesn't mention the words ‘fossil fuels’ that cause global warming

5. South Korea Education Minister resigns amid AI cheating scandal

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School Assembly Sports News Headlines for November 23

1. IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4: Jurel sees chance for India despite slowing Basin Reserve pitch

2. Anupama successfully defends IBSF World Women’s Snooker Championship

3. World chess championship: Genuises who wielded their magic

4. Sandpapergate scandal: Lehmann denies knowledge of sandpaper plot, says scandal took him to ‘dark place’

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