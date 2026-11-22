NTA JEE Main Application 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration today, November 22. Candidates can submit their application forms and pay the fee through jeemain.nta.nic.in until 11:50 PM without any late fee.

Those who miss the regular deadline get another chance. A late-fee window opens from November 23 to November 26, 2026, with an additional charge of Rs 500. Payment under this facility is also allowed until 11:50 PM on November 26. The January 2027 examination will be held in computer-based mode.

ALSO READ: Santosh Kumar’s Success Story: Ludhiana’s Student Tops With Scores 597/600 In Drone Technology, Honoured By PM Modi How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 The candidates need to access the following website http://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and click on the Session 1 Application Form link. After filling out the application using any one of the login methods, they will have to fill in their personal and academic information. Then, they will have to upload photographs and documents, pay the application fees, and finally submit the form.

NTA has also enabled registration through the Meri Pehchaan platform, where candidates can authenticate using options such as DigiLocker. Late Fee Dates And Deadlines Candidates should visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and open the Session 1 application link. After completing registration using the available login options, they must enter personal and academic details. Next, upload the required photograph and documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form. Finally, download the confirmation page for future reference.

NTA has also enabled registration through the Meri Pehchaan platform, where candidates can authenticate using options such as DigiLocker. Late Fee Dates and Deadlines: The regular deadline for applying and paying the fee is November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Candidates who miss it can apply with a late fee of Rs 500 between November 23 and November 26, 2026. The last date for fee payment under the late-fee facility is November 26, up to 11:50 PM.

JEE Main 2027 Exam Schedule: Session 1 will be conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, 2027. Candidates who also wish to appear for Session 2 must submit a separate application. The April session (Session 2) will be held from April 2 to April 7, 2027.

Direct Link To Apply For JEE Main Session 1 2027: ' Click Here' NTA has facilitated registration through the Meri Pehchaan platform. Candidates can use the available authentication options, including DigiLocker, for registration. JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates According to the NTA schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

ALSO READ: Bihar Higher Education Department To Recruit 10,479 Assistant Professors Under New Rules; Details Candidates who wish to appear for both sessions must submit a separate application for Session 2. The April session examination is scheduled from April 2 to 7, 2027.