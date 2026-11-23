UGC NET 2026 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release advance city-level information regarding the UGC NET Exam December 2026. In an earlier official statement, it was said that advance city-level information for the UGC NET December 2026 Exam would be released from November 23, 2026, while the download portal for the UGC NET December 2026 admit card would be opened from December 7, 2026.

In another official statement made on October 16, the examination authority has announced fresh exam dates for the UGC NET December 2026 Exam candidates. According to the revised schedule, the UGC NET Exam will be conducted from December 14 to December 18 and on December 21, 2026.

ALSO READ: UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 OUT; Response Sheet PDF And Objection Raise Direct Link Here

UGC NET December 2026 Exam City: Steps to Download

UGC NET candidates can follow the steps below to check their exam city slip.

Step 1: Visit NTA's official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, go to the Candidate Activity or Latest News section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the UGC-NET December 2026 Advance City Intimation Slip link.

Step 4: Enter your application number and date of birth (or password).

Step 5: Fill in the security captcha and submit.

Step 6: View the slip on the screen, check your details, and download a copy for your records.

Candidates can use this information to plan their accommodation and travel well in advance for exam day.

UGC NET 2026 City Slip: Direct Link Here (TBA Soon)

UGC NET December 2026: About

The UGC NET exam determines a candidate's eligibility for admission to a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship, or PhD program. The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects.

ALSO READ: MP Police Constable Exam 2026: MPESB Postpones Constable Exam, New Dates To Be Announced Soon