UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 OUT: Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), Prayagraj, has announced the UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 on the official website upessc.up.gov.in on 22nd November 2026. The UP Assistant Professor Answer Key 2026 is available for the examination held on 19th and 20th November 2026 against 04/2026 Advertisement Number.

The link for UPESSC Assistant Professor Answer Key Download 2026 has been activated by the authority and candidates can now download their answer key. The UPESSC Assistant Professor Response Sheet PDF will help the candidates to know their score in the examination and find their chances of selection. Download the response sheet PDF and verify your marks.

When Will UP Assistant Professor Result 2026 Come?

Once the period for objection filing is over, the commission shall then evaluate the objections made by the candidates and prepare the final answer key based on their answers. The final answer key shall take care of all those objections which were found valid in the course of review. The final answer key shall be used subsequently for verification of answers and scoring of marks before declaration of the results. Candidates are requested to keep checking the UPESSC website for any further developments in regard to the final answer key and Assistant Professor Recruitment Exam results.