Rajasthan NMMS 2026-27 Application: Applications for the Rajasthan NMMS examination have begun. Eligible Class 8 students can submit their forms until November 30. This is a great opportunity for students studying in government schools in Rajasthan to secure a scholarship.

The online application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination 2026-27 is now open. Eligible students currently in Class 8 can apply until November 30, 2026. ALSO READ: Santosh Kumar’s Success Story: Ludhiana’s Student Tops With Scores 597/600 In Drone Technology, Honoured By PM Modi Rs 48,000 Scholarship: Exam Organised by RSCERT The selection examination will be held under the organization of the Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCERT) on December 20, 2026. As per this scheme, selected students are eligible for a scholarship worth Rs 12,000 per annum from Class 9 to Class 12, totaling Rs 48,000 for four years.

As per the dates released on the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal, the important dates for the application and exam are as below: -Start date of application: October 30, 2026 -Last date of application: November 30, 2026 -NMMS Selection Examination: December 20, 2026 It is suggested that students apply without delay until the last date through their respective school. Eligibility Criteria for Application in Rajasthan NMMS Scheme: For applying to the Rajasthan NMMS exam, there are certain academic and family income criteria that students need to meet. The student must be a regular student of Class 8 studying in a government/local body/Government-aided school in Rajasthan.

-Students should have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks in the Class 7 examination. A 5 per cent relaxation is given to SC/ST category students. -The annual income of the parents from all sources must not exceed Rs 3.50 lakh. -Students from private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVS), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV), and Sainik Schools are not eligible for this scheme. How Is the Selection Made, and What Is the Scholarship Amount? The NMMS selection examination consists of two papers: the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). These tests assess the students' logical reasoning and academic understanding.

Selected students receive an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000 starting from Class 9. This financial assistance continues up to Class 12, provided the prescribed academic conditions are met. In total, a student can receive a scholarship of Rs 48,000 over four years.

ALSO READ: Bihar Higher Education Department To Recruit 10,479 Assistant Professors Under New Rules; Details Rajasthan NMMS Application: Submit the Form Through Your School The application process for this examination is conducted via the Rajasthan Shala Darpan portal. Instead of applying on their own, students should contact their school principal or the head of the institution. The school will submit the applications for eligible students online.

For the application, keep the following documents ready: -Class 7 mark sheet -Income certificate -Caste certificate (if applicable) -Disability certificate (if applicable) -Other necessary student details Be sure to obtain the final list of required documents and instructions regarding the form from your school.