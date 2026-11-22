JKSSB FAA Exam Scandal Update: Six more persons were arrested in the ongoing investigation into the Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination conducted recently by Jammu & Kashmir Services Selection Board, taking the total arrests to 20, with police clarifying that the malpractice was confined to a specific examination centre and did not involve a paper leak.

The accused include six government employees, among them the alleged mastermind. Police said the question paper was allegedly taken out of the examination centre, photographed and circulated among selected candidates through Telegram. ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (November 23): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here Police say 20 people, including six government employees, have been arrested in the recruitment scam investigation. Around 20 beneficiaries are also being called for questioning, while further arrests remain possible. @JmuKmrPolice @igp_jammu #RecruitmentScam #JKSSB #PoliceInvestigation #Kashmir #GulistanNews — Gulistan News (@GulistanNewsTV) November 22, 2026 Financial Trail Points to Rs 10–12 Lakh Deals: Besides the financial transactions worth Rs 1.80 lakh, out of which Rs 1.40 lakh has been recovered, it has also been found that the accused had negotiated the amount of Rs 10-12 lakh from the candidates in exchange for getting them through the examination, SSP Joginder Singh, Jammu, told the media in Jammu. As many as 14 people were arrested by the police on November 15, before the FAA exam was held. "A cheating network, which planned to pass on answers of selected candidates inside the centers through electronic communication gadgets," the police official informed the media.

Interrogation of the Mastermind Unveils Broader Cheating Network: Several wireless radio sets were recovered, three FIRs were registered, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the alleged cheating conspiracy. Elaborating on the details of the probe, the SSP revealed that the inquiry had led to the arrest of the alleged main kingpin and his interrogation threw light on the broader cheating network. Six Government Employees Face Departmental Action "Of the 20 persons arrested so far, six are government employees. Their details have been shared with the respective departments for departmental action. At the same time, criminal proceedings are also being pursued based on their alleged roles," he said, clarifying that none of the arrested persons belonged to the JKSSB.

According to the investigation, Mr. Singh said the alleged mastermind had initially planned to facilitate cheating for two persons — a close relative and a friend. How the Paper Was Taken Out and Shared on Telegram However, another accused involved in the operation allegedly created a separate network and contacted 20 to 22 additional candidates. He reportedly collected their original documents and obtained blank cheques from four to five candidates, with an understanding that payments would be made after they successfully cleared the examination.

Police said the question paper was accessed with the alleged assistance of an employee posted at the examination centre. After the examination began, papers placed on the desks of absent candidates were collected and taken to a designated room. ALSO READ: Rajasthan NMMS 2026-27: Check Eligibility, Exam Date, Application Process And Scholarship Details JKSSB FAA Exam 2026: Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Accounts Assistant (FAA) examination was held on November 15, 2026, at 493 centers located in all 20 districts in India with more than 1.61 lakh candidates registered for this examination.